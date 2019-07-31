Schleicher, Eric 1975-2019

LOUISBURG, Kan. Eric P. Schleicher, age 44, passed away peacefully in the arms of his wife on July 26, 2019, at their home in Louisburg.
Born January 17,1975 in Whitefish, Montana, Eric spent his high school and college years working alongside his parents at the restaurant they started, Hometown Pizza, in Louisburg.
He had a great sense of humor and was always willing to lend a hand. He enjoyed off roading in his prized Jeep, snorkeling, sleeping in, time with his family camping and a good laugh. He was fond of saying, Im always joking. Because of this, Erics kids learned quickly to follow each of his stories with a question, Seriously?
Encountering inconsiderate drivers or hitting his head would unleash Erics impressive range of 4-letter words. With some chagrin, he took credit for building a similarly colorful early vocabulary for his kids.
No matter what circumstance came Erics way, he tackled it with a quiet strength, courage and remarkably positive attitude that all who knew him admired. He was a cancer fighter and Jack of all trades who never encountered something he couldnt figure out how to do.
Eric is survived and loved by his wife, Kylie and their children Colin, Emerson & Gaston. He will be fondly remembered by his sister, Kelly Wink (Terry), brother Pete Schleicher, ten nieces and nephews, three great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as his family and friends who were honored to share in his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents Chuck and Nancy Schleicher.
The visitation will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Dengel and Son Louisburg Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be on Friday at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. 606 South Elm St. Louisburg. Burial will be at the Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Eric may be made to Blessings in a Backpack where he spent many hours with his family packing and delivering food for school age kids in Louisburg. Blessings in a Backpack Broadmoor P.O. Box 950291, Louisville, Kentucky, 40295 www.blessingsinabackpack.org As published in the Miami County Republic.
