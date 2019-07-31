Sherad, H.T. "Tom" 1938-2019

LOUISBURG, Kan. H.T. Tom Sherard, age 80, of Louisburg passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas.
He was born August 27, 1938 at his home in Brookfield, Missouri, the son of Harold P. and Beulah (Johnson) Sherard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thom Adkins, brother-in-law Ellis Simpson and sister-in-law Linda Frankenberg.
Survivors include his wife Karen, of almost 57 years; one son, Jackson Sherard MSgt USMC ret. and wife Marjorie; one daughter, Ashley Sherard J.D.; grandchildren, Spencer Sherard and Dana (Garret) Fausset; one great-granddaughter, Scout Fausset; one sister, Pat Simpson; many nieces & nephews.
The visitation will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dengel and Son Louisburg Chapel. Funeral service will be on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the chapel. Private family burial with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be given to Evans Scholars Foundation.
To read the full obituary online, or leave the family a special message please visit www. dengelmortuary. com
Arr. Dengel and Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Dr., Louisburg, KS 66053, 913-837-4310 As published in the Miami County Republic.
