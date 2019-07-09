OLATHE, Kan. Beulah R. Shideler completed her journey to heaven July 4, 2019, at Olathe Good Samaritan Society.
Born May 31, 1928, to William and Margaret White.
Beulah was united in marriage to Roy Shideler on August 19, 1945. Roy preceded Beulah in death on March 20, 1979.
Also preceding Beulah in death were: a son, Rusty; two grandsons, Dwight and Paul Jr.; and a sister, Mary Lingle.
Surviving are: sons, Danny, Gary, Paul and Rickey; daughters, Annetta Penn (Billy) and Constance Shideler; two brothers, Charles and Tom White; and sister, Hazel Akers.
Also surviving are: 26 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Beulah dedicated her life caring for her handicapped daughter until the age of 84, along with other family members and friends.
Beulah donated her body to science through KU Medical Center.
She loved cooking, gardening and making quilts to give away.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Fontana, Kansas park. Bring a covered dish and lawn chairs and be ready to share many memories.
To leave a special message for the family, please go to www.penwellgabelkc.com As published in the Miami County Republic.
