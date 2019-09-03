Sister Helen Smith, 73, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 42nd year of religious life. She was a native of Bartlesville, Okla.
Sister Helen was a creative woman, from her beautiful knitting to developing spiritual programs for the children who she loved to lead into the mystery of God. She was an Ursuline Sister of Paola, Kan., prior to the merger with Mount Saint Joseph.
She was an educator and parish minister in Kansas and served in elected Ursuline leadership in three decades, including serving as a councilor for the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph since 2016. This year she began serving as manager of the Mount Saint Joseph Gift Shop.
Survivors include the members of her religious community, her brother James D. Smith of Jenks, Okla., and four nephews.
The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mount Saint Joseph, where visitation will begin Thursday at 4 p.m., with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Helen may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
