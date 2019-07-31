SPRING HILL, Kan. Eugene B. Smith, 88, of Spring Hill passed away July 28, 2019 at Olathe Hospice House.
Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill. (913) 592-2244.
Funeral will be held 3 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 also at the funeral home.
He will be buried in a private graveside service with military honors at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Olathe Health Cancer Center. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome. com
Eugene was born December 27, 1930 in Kansas City, Kansas to Charles Joseph and Myrtle Mae (Byers) Smith.
He graduated from Tipton Missouri High School and earned his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Finlay Engineering School. Eugene was a registered Professional Engineer in four states.
He served in the United States Navy for 22 years.
Eugene married Eula Maxine Foster on April 3, 1951 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. They moved to Spring Hill in 1975. He worked for Bayer Corporation in Kansas City, Missouri for 14 years, retiring in 1992. Eugene enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, hunting and traveling in his motor home. He was a member of the Cole-Smith American Legion Post #350, Spring Hill. Eugene will be missed by family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eula, in 2018 and siblings: Charles Smith, Myrtle Nieman, John Smith and Rita Haley.
Eugene is survived by his children: Karen (John) Ross, Sturgis, Sout Dakota, Kathryn Smith, Spring Hill, David (Cescilie) Smith, Spring Hill, Jeffrey (Julie) Smith, Perry, Kansas, Jennifer (Marty) Landreth, Baldwin City, Kansas; sister, Erlene Wright, Erie, Kansas; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. As published in the Miami County Republic.
