Olive Tartenaar
PRESCOTT, Kan. Olive Tartenaar, age 91, of Prescott, Kansas passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Louisburg Health Care and Rehab.
A gathering to celebrate Olives life will be held 6 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory Pleasanton Chapel.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to service. Contributions are suggested to St Judes Childrens Hospital, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box 525, Pleasanton, Kansas 66075. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com. As published in the Miami County Republic.
