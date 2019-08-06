RICHMOND, Texas Joyce L. Tate, a former Osawatomie, Kansas resident, died in Richmond, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
She was born on April 7, 1940, on a farm near Hillsdale, Kansas, the daughter of Glen W. and Ruby Helen Bibens. When she was three months old, her mother died. On Dec. 24, 1942, her father married Dolores Makepeace, in Paola, Kansas.
She grew up around the Beagle of Osawatomie area. Joyce graduated in 1958 from Osawatomie High School.
On April 21, 1961, she and Frank Yakle were married in Miami, Oklahoma. They became the parents of two children. In June 1965, the family moved to Oxnard, California. Their marriage ended in divorce.
In May 1976, she and Earnest Tate were married in Oxnard.
Mrs. Tate worked at St. Johns R.M.C. as a CAN for almost 20 years, and as a CMA, in Paola at Medicalodge, for 10 years.
In October 1994, she and Earnest moved back to Osawatomie. She was Baptist by faith and a member of Faith Baptist Church, in Osawatomie.
After the death of her husband in 2005, she moved to Houston, Texas, to be near her daughter.
Her husband, parents, and brother, Robert, preceded her in death.
In December 2006, Joyce and Mildreds family moved to Needville, Texas. She was a member of First Baptist Church, in Needville.
Joyce is survived by: her daughter, Mildred, of Needville; son, Glenn, of Oxnard; four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, four step-great- grandchildren in Washington.
Following cremation, memorial services will be held at a later date.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com. As published in the Miami County Republic.
