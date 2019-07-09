BUCYRUS, Kan. William Joseph Thies, age 82, lifelong resident of Bucyrus, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Kansas City, Missouri.
Bill was born September 7, 1936, in Bucyrus, the son of Martin & Gertrude (Henry) Thies.
He was united in marriage to Ethel M. Worthington on October 13, 1962, at Wea, Kansas. She preceded him in death just two days shy of their 50th wedding anniversary.
He was a lifelong member of the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, a member of the church choir, Eucharist Minister, Mens Club and Knights of Columbus.
Following graduation from Wea High School he enlisted in the United State Army where he served overseas for three years. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Bill operated a dairy farm in the Wea community with his father and brother, Leo. He and his brother also owned and operated Thies Brothers Service Station in Wea for several years. He went on to work at Dovers Sod for 25+ years before retiring (although he would never admit he was retired).
He loved to garden with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bill had a great sense of humor. His family and faith were everything to him.
Others preceding him in death were: his parents; a sister, Rita Thies; and three brothers, Leo Thies, James Thies and Danny Thies.
Survivors include: his four children, Donna (Scott) Allen, Shawnee, Kansas, Julie (Robert) Howard, Louisburg, Kansas, Karen Ratterree, Belton, Missouri, and Leon Thies, Bucyrus; one brother, Steve (Jeanie) Thies, Stilwell, Kansas; one sister, Carol (Gary) Dover, Bucyrus; eight grandchildren;and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Bucyrus, with the Rosary being recited at 8 p.m.
The funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the church.
Burial with military honors to follow in the Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery fund.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arrangements: Dengel and Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, Kansas 66053, 913-837-4310. As published in the Miami County Republic.
