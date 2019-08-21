Melvin Tinsley Jr.
Melvin Tinsley Jr. died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at his home following a long struggle of living with dementia/Alzheimers.
A Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donation to: Reginas Rescue, 8414 West 2200 Rd., Parker, KS 66072.
Arrangements: Schneider Funeral Homes & Crematory, Mound City Chapel. As published in the Miami County Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.