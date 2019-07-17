Tracy, Lyla E. 1928-2019

PAOLA, Kan. Lyla E. Tracy, 91, of Paola, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Menorah Medical Center, Leawood, Kansas.
Family will meet with friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Paola.
Interment will be in New Lancaster Cemetery.
Lyla was born Wednesday, April 18, 1928, in Paola, the daughter of Alexander Waldo William and Anna (Dyer) Winslow. She graduated from Paola High School. She attended Ottawa University.
Lyla was united in marriage to Kenneth D. Tracy on March 9, 1947, in Paola. They made their home in Paola and became the parents of three children.
Survivors include: two sons, Gary Tracy (Carmen) and Greg Tracy (Michelle); daughter, Cindy Vogt (Mike); brother, Keith Winslow; eight grandchildren, Steve Stremsterfer, Andrea Ebbrecht, Chris Tracy, Matthew Tracy, Meghan Tracy, Abbie Van Ostran, Kristen Smith, and Michael Vogt; eight great- grandchildren Jack Stremsterfer, Tess Stremsterfer, Jacob Ebbrecht, Connor Tracy, Greta Ebbrecht, Declan Tracy, Finn Tracy, and Lily Tracy; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth, and three sisters Eunice Bradley, Georgianna Taylor and Bernice Winslow.
She had worked at Allied/Bendix as a secretary for over 10 years.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Paola since 1988 where she was active in the Presbyterian womens auxiliary. Lyla volunteered most of her spare time working in the Presbyterian Church Thrift Shop. She was also a member of the local Quilt Guild. She enjoyed playing cards and loved bingo. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren gave her much joy.
The family suggests memorial contributions to First Presbyterian Church c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Lylas Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com. As published in the Miami County Republic.
