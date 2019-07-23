Whitney, Frances F.

Frances F. Whitney
OSAWATOMIE, Kan. Frances Fern Whitney, wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, died Friday, July 19, 2019 in Blue Springs. She was 92.
Fern was born outside New Lancaster and spent most of her life in Osawatomie. She was a skilled seamstress and accomplished quilter. She enjoyed traveling with her husband. And she was devoted to her children and grandchildren, who looked forward to her Bing cherry and devils food birthday cakes every year. She was active in the First United Presbyterian Church and the Auxiliary of the United Transportation Union Retirement Club.
She was predeceased by: her parents, Clarence Smith Sage and Jessie Parker Sage; her sister, Mildred Peggy Lambert; and her husband of 48 years, Everett Whitney.
She is survived by: her sister, Helen Cartwright and son Bruce Whitney, of Osawatomie; daughter Elaine Akin, of Lees Summit, Missouri; six grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 followed by a funeral at 2 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 344 Main St, Osawatomie, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Osawatomie First United Presbyterian Church.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.DengelMortuary.com. Dengel & Son Osawatomie Chapel, 605 ONeal Ave., Osawatomie, KS 913-755-6500. As published in the Miami County Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.