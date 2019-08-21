Yeager, Clayton J. Pete" 1926-2019

LOUISBURG, Kan. Clayton Joseph Pete Yeager, 92, of Louisburg, passed away peacefully at his home, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
Clayton was born on Dec. 24, 1926, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of the Fred and Mabel (Lugar) Yeager.
He was united in marriage to Ella Mae Breece, on March 2, 1946, and had nine children.
Their union ended upon Ella Maes passing on June 25, 1984.
Clayton worked at Sterling Berring, in Kansas City, for 12 years.
In 1961, he joined Cement Masons Union Local 518.
Clayton was later united in marriage to Dorothy Mae (Bibens) Loveless, in Miami, Oklahoma, on April 29, 1987.
Upon retiring in 1988, Clayton loved camping, fishing, and hanging out with friends and family.
Clayton was preceded in death by: his parents, Fred and Mabel; first wife, Ella Mae; five of his children, Vickie Jo, Clayton J., Fred Ira, Larry and Steve; and brothers, Harvey, Fred, Floyd and Harry.
He is survived by: his wife, Dorothy, of the home; two daughters, Phyllis (Rick) Harris, of Louisburg, and Trudy Greene, of Louisburg; two sons, Harry (Elayna) Yeager, of Louisburg, and Pete Yeager, of Louisburg; stepson, David Michael (Trish) Loveless, of Tennessee; two stepdaughters, Peggy Wilson, of Lawrence, and Shirley Schaal, of Topeka, Kansas; 15 grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the Louisburg Baptist Temple, 6961 West 271st St., Louisburg, KS 66053.
Memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Burial will be in the Louisburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Louisburg Baptist Temple.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arrangements by Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Dr., Louisburg, KS. 66053 913-837-4310. As published in the Miami County Republic.
