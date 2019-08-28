Wow! “Angel Has Fallen” has ended the 2019 summer movie season with a BANG!
Literally.
About 30 minutes into “Fallen,” hordes of drones, armed with bombs, swarmed the vacation hideaway of U.S. President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman). Trumbull’s entire Secret Service detail was killed. All, that is, but one: Mike Banning (Gerard Butler). He survived and saved the President.
After saving the President, Banning was framed as the perpetrator of the horrific assassination attempt. Unfortunately, the President is in a coma, thus, can’t explain what happened. Banning was arrested, but escaped in a frenzied chase and smash up of multiple vehicles.
Banning is determined to find who the real perpetrator is. But where to hide? It hit him — His estranged father’s cabin located in the middle of a dense forest/mountain area.
His reunion was short lived. The bad guys found them. The devastation of the drone attack was almost eclipsed by the fire-and-brimstone of the explosives Banning’s father (Nick Nolte) had planted around his cabin area and detonated, killing all the intruders. Now, they were both on the run.
The ending battle between the bad guys and Banning is the most bullet-ridden, are-you-kidding-me, gun battle I have ever seen!
In and amongst the killings and bombings, there is a rather sweet family story. Banning has a wife and small daughter who he clearly loves. A wife and daughter who the father had never met.
“Fallen” is exciting, funny, emotional, way violent, implausible, pyrotechnic-extreme, and well-staged action on top of action and more action.
I give “Fallen” 3.9 stars out of 5. Make sure you stay for the front-of-the-credits scenes.
