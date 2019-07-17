Color me perplexed. I’m not bewildered, though, just puzzled.
There are too many things in this world that I just don’t quite understand. When I think about those many “things,” I am reminded of Hamlet: “There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.” In my philosophy, darn it, “things,” whatever they are, are supposed to make sense.
That’s where I struggle, trying to make sense out of the nonsensical. I’m not thinking about the cutsie wordplay: “Why do we drive on a parkway and park on a driveway?” No, I wonder about the whys of things and how they came to be that way.
This present episode of perplexity began when the news folk announced that women who fall asleep while watching television gain weight.
That study indicated the cause had to do with exposure to light while sleeping. The puzzling part is why men are not affected in the same way and why the light from a TV set is more fat-producing than night lights. So far, there are no explanations.
I wondered and I puzzled even as I gave thanks that our soybeans survived being under floodwater for four full days. How did that happen? I read Time magazine and found it difficult to believe that others choose to ignore the fact of climate change. How do they do that?
Why do magazines offer lower rates to new subscribers rather than to loyal renewing customers? Why did local people rail about fireworks online but didn’t attend City Council meetings to express their concerns? Why are many of the “new” words added to the Oxford English Dictionary last month words that we have been using for a long time, such as “bridal wear” and ‘gym bunny?” Do they not translate across the pond?
I watch the weather reports on television and cross-check them on the internet. Most of the time I could do just as well by simply looking out the window and not relying on the meteorologists and their fancy machines.
So why do I waste my time? (An aside here: we have a niece by marriage who has a master’s degree in meteorology. She has been employed at a large airport to make weather predictions. She recently resigned to go to culinary school, claiming that baking is a much more accurate science. I agree. I know my cake will turn out as expected. I’m not so sure about the weather.)
I am older and, like many my age, I get cold more easily. I freeze in church where the thermostat is set for younger people. That perplexes me, too. Is it cold to keep me alert during the sermon or is it a reminder of the opposite and the flames of damnation? So far, I always bring a jacket.
Why is it when we most need our eyesight that it begins to fail us? There is nothing more frustrating to me than trying to pluck stray eyebrows — those that travel to my chin and other unwanted places — when I can’t see without my glasses.
My new phone isn’t even a smartphone and yet it outwits me and will continue to do so until one of the grandchildren gives me a needed tutorial on its use. That’s perplexing.
The price of gasoline just went up after the July 4 holiday. What’s going on with that? I have more time to watch television now, but there is less worth watching and costs of that service continue to rise. That’s worth puzzling about.
I could go on. There is much in our lives, Horatio, that is counterintuitive and some is just wrong. I’ll work this out, don’t worry. If I may quote from scripture: “We are perplexed but not driven to despair.”
