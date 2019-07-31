The top two movies now showing in theaters are “The Lion King” in the No. 1 spot having earned $350 million domestically and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” trailing at No. 2, having earned $40.4 million. A slight $309.6 million difference.
The 2019 “Lion King” is very much the same script as the 1994 original “Lion King.” What is dramatically different is the immense metamorphosis from 1994 animation to the almost lifelike computer-generated imagery of the animals in the 2019 “Lion King.” It is amazing!
Especially the eye expressions. FYI: Beyoncé’s song “Spirit” is played throughout Simba and Nala’s journey home to take on Scar, Simba’s uncle.
“Hollywood” has garnered an 85 percent ‘like’ rating from critics and a 73 percent ‘like’ rating from audiences. These ratings truly surprised me because Tarantino’s script is so eccentric to the point that one may wonder why top performers like Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Pacino and Kurt Russell would even sign on to be in it. But they clearly enjoyed being a part of this outlandish film that takes place in 1969, the year Charles Manson and Sharon Tate became worldwide news.
The film follows Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), a former TV western star who struggles to regain fame, and his sidekick, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt).
Booth has been Dalton’s stunt double and friend throughout Dalton’s career. They take us on an unpredictable, choppy, often slow moving, unsettling, funny, caring, and violent trek to an unforeseen ending. An ending that appears to be Tarantino’s love story to Sharon Tate.
Both DiCaprio and Pitt did an exceptional job of making their characters believable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.