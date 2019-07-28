Just as we in Osawatomie are mourning the impending closing of the Coach Light, we are also celebrating the continuing vigor of another Main Street business. This one has been around much longer.
First Option Bank has remodeled once again, and we are all invited to inspect and admire updates there at a Chamber of Commerce coffee, ribbon cutting and open house this Friday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be refreshments and giveaways but also an added attraction for those of us who love our city’s history.
A predominant feature of the main business area is a collection of pictures from the community’s past. Ranging in date from 1868-1950, these photos illustrate businesses and people that once thrived here. A few still do.
It’s easy to note the changes in the Main Street business district and the “new” Methodist Church which replaced the 1882 one shown. We can be encouraged that the Osawatomie State Hospital still provides professional and humane care for the mentally ill of our state, even without “Old Main” building. A pre-1950s steam locomotive helps us consider the marvel of diesel.
We can look at a picture of the flood of 1951 and be grateful that no other since, not even that of 2007, wreaked such devastation. We can smile at the almost idyllic rendering of Main Street at Christmas in the 1940s. That one is reminiscent of Bedford Falls, the town in the movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
There are more and, while each may not inspire a memory, it can remind us of the way things “used to be.” The amazing thing to me is that we can do that while also appreciating the bank’s preparations for the future.
First Option will have been in business for 96 years on Sept. 6. It was started back in 1923 when chartered as the First National Bank of Osawatomie. S S. Whiteford, major shareholder, was elected president and chairman. Other officers were Herman Churchill, H. D. Rubert, Hugh Whiteford and E.J. Barnes.
The bank’s first home was at 533 Main, and it remained in the east half of that building until 1925 when the present site at Sixth and Main was purchased. The two-story building constructed there served as the bank’s home until it was purchased by Ted Lewis in 1970. He razed it in 1974 and had the current building erected. It was renovated in 1995 and is now once again being made more modern and attractive.
In the intervening years, the bank changed its name to First Option, converted from a national to a state charter, expanded into other area cities and continued to grow. All the while, it has remained true to the commitment of serving as a “community bank,” offering specialized services to its patrons. Since community banks are both locally-owned and integral parts of their home cities, they can tailor loans and services to meet local needs.
In 2016, First Option was honored nationally by The Institute of Extraordinary Banking and named one of the top one percent of America’s community banks.
I’m grateful to be able to put our money where we shop, and I appreciate the consistent courteous and professional service we receive there. I can hardly wait for the bank’s centennial birthday party four years from now. Until then, congratulations, First Option!
Thanks for all you do for our communities, including helping to keep our history alive. You truly exemplify your slogan, “Banking at its Best.”
