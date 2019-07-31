I know. It is hot! The once flooded gardens and yards and fields are cracked and dry. The sun is baking everything like French fries and making them soggy with humidity. It is perfect weather for the cicadas to start their buzzing.
I have told you I drive a little red Miata convertible. Driving it down the highway is like steering through Death Valley with my hair on fire. Whew! HOT!
I am so glad that fair week was more bearable.
~ ~ ~
Hillsdale Lake has the boat ramps open. A reliable source told me they were rather slimy but useable. He said the lake was full of jet skis. A rather risky adventure, I would say.
Jim Bell of the Corps of Engineers said, “Dangerous boating conditions exist. There is too much floating just below the surface.”
I hope they are participating on their boating devices with great care and courtesy and responsibility with respect for all in the lake, on the lake and near the lake.
Yea, right! My friend told me most were traveling at around 60 miles per hour. On a lake that once held about 19 surplus inches of rain for two months... Danger! Danger! Yee boatmen of the waters!
Jim Bell reported “The fish are having a heyday with all this water and few people fishing.” He also said the fishing should be great after the lake goes down. “A crappie born this year should be 10 inches this fall. They have had food galore.”
Essentially, this is a lost summer for the lake. The State Park is still canceling reservations through Aug. 12. That is money for the state. The revenue for recreation for the communities around the lake are also hurt. If you consider the lack of people shopping at the small convenience stores in Hillsdale and Spring Hill, the restaurants, and other attractions, they will all concede to the flood’s tragic economic effects.
The next big step at Hillsdale Lake will be the recovery efforts. Bell said the flood acted like a wildfire taking out all the trees, grass and plant growth. It is going to be a slow process getting the camping and swimming areas back to anywhere near where they were before the deluges swamped us.
It will take a lot of people and a lot of time to get everything cleaned up in order to replant and reseed the areas around the lake.
National Public Lands Day is the end of September, and plans are being made by Kansas Wildlife and Parks to have volunteers assist in the cleaning and repairing of the lake front.
~ ~ ~
Hummingbirds have been aplenty around the feeder outside our front window. I have not seen any males though. I searched for information about the lack of males and discovered they leave the Kansas area beginning in late July. They fly to Mexico and Central America.
When we sit at the kitchen table looking out the window we watch as they fly in to the feeder. The first person to see one yells, “Hummingbird!”
The tiny birds normally buzz up to perch in the nearby maple tree or visit the rose of Sharon bush nearby. My infamous mimosa tree is abuzz with them also. I consider hummingbirds to be true miracles on wings.
I don’t know about your yard, but we have been inundated with frogs and toads. We have had standing water in parts of our yard that could not be mowed. Apparently, the little amphibians enjoyed this condition very much and became quite fruitful.
My youngest granddaughter loves frogs and toads and found the prolific populations to be quite amusing… the hunt, the chase, the catch, the kiss. Yes, each frog was gently kissed and placed in a big white five-gallon bucket that she lugged through the yard in search of more.
After learning that she couldn’t keep all those frogs, that they had to go back to their families, she reluctantly, but lovingly, placed them in the water fountain basin in the front yard.
I believe we have added over a dozen to our collection. We all enjoy stopping by to catch a quick glance as they quickly plop back into the water from their perches on logs placed for their convenience. Those hopping from the edge leave wet prints of their little froggy bodies.
Now, for the toads that are collected she has placed many around the outside of the frog pond so they could talk to each other. Recently, though, she discovered a “cave” at the base of a tree in the yard for them to hide.
It has been quite entertaining watching her love these little creatures and knowing that they were “Born Free.” Something she DID learn from me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.