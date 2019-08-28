Osawatomie and other towns along the Flint Hills Trail earned some positive statewide publicity recently.
The trail was first mentioned in the Kansas Explorers Club newsletter, published by the Kansas Sampler Foundation.
That group promotes all things Kansas for those “who dare to do dirt” and travel back-country roads. The trail was promoted as a day trip opportunity for those interested in hiking, biking or horse riding.
A much more detailed article, written by Kaylie McLaughlin, appeared in The Wichita Eagle two weeks ago. It was picked up and reprinted in the Kansas City Star a few days later.
The article’s title was a bit misleading for those of us in Miami County; “Towns near the Flint Hills Trail hope breweries and festivals will draw in visitors.” We don’t yet have that sort of plan in the works in this area, but we are fortunate enough to have a Trail Task Force that, according to Doug Walker, president of the Kanza Rail to Trails Conservancy, has already raised a quarter of a million dollars to establish an access point and a trailhead in Oz.
Walker wasn’t the only Osawatomie resident quoted in the article. Jim Manning, a natural resource officer for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, also added some encouraging words. Manning spoke of the diversity of this new state park.
His view was supported by Deidre Knight of Council Grove: “The views are breathtaking...you can see the rolling hills and the prairie and the tall grass.” She added that “It’s good for anyone with any riding ability...It’s a much easier path than a lot of other routes that you can take.”
Work goes on to develop the trail, but it takes time and volunteer hours and, according to Manning, an “insane” amount of money. Much of that money will be paid for with grants, donations and assistance from local governments.
Those of us who can remember the beginnings of this project can agree with Walker that it’s been “an uphill battle.”
Political careers were sidetracked and elections lost as landowners feared a takeover of their property, not understanding that the trail was limited to old, no-longer-used railbeds and would not expand to land owned by individuals.
Many of us cannot realize the interest in this project because we don’t come into contact with enthusiasts. I’ve been lucky to meet many of those folks who stop at the Osawatomie History and Depot Museum to ask questions, seek directions and make use of the “facilities.” One young woman moved here from Minnesota to be near the trail and hopes to do some cross-country skiing come winter.
As bathrooms, water stations and information kiosks are added along the trail, its appeal will surely increase. Personally, I am eager for those exhibits that will “illustrate local wildlife and share tidbits of the area’s history.”
As the chicory along the roadsides starts to bloom and the first walnuts fall, the promise of Autumn along the trail leads us to hope for continued expansion and success.
That success and the promise ahead will be celebrated in the third annual Rush the Rails bike race that will start in Osawatomie on Oct. 5 and end in Council Grove.
Cyclists or not, we can all get behind this effort and support the work being done by those involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.