I was surprised when the locusts in the yard serenaded me this morning while I swept the front porch. Their song is one we usually hear in the evenings, a little later in the summer.
Still, it reminded me of the national news report about the invasion of their cousins, the adult pallid-winged grasshoppers, that are creating such a nuisance out in Las Vegas. Walt’s younger sister lives there in a gated community beyond the lights. She reports the hoppers have decimated their pepper plants and that, if she forgets to wear her eyeglasses outside, they will fly into her face. I wouldn’t like that.
Most of all, I wouldn’t like a secondary effect of the hopper infestation. Linda reports that the black widow spiders (with which they constantly contend) have woven unsightly thick nets over the bottoms of bushes to trap the insects and assure more protein in their diet. Residents are fearing the possibility of swarms of stink bugs which could damage both pomegranate and fig crops.
The problems in Vegas, according to experts, are the result of an extremely wet spring. That’s a direct contrast with what happened here in Miami County and throughout the Midwest back in the 1870s when the grasshoppers invaded without mercy. Their visits were blamed on drought. The heat, up to 110 degrees some days, didn’t help.
Back when we hosted Encampment, a living history presentation for fourth-graders from eastern Kansas, I played the “granny storyteller,” and one of my tales was about those voracious insects and the damage they did to property and psyches. Here’s some of what I remember.
1874 was the worst year. There weren’t as many trees around so spaces were open and people could see for miles. What they saw were the grasshoppers coming suddenly, leaping high in the air with their wings spread. They came from the north, filled the air, covered the earth, the buildings, the shocks of grain — everything. They settled on the roofs and the sides of houses and they sounded like hail. So many came down into the trees that they broke off limbs with their great weight.
At times, those insects were 4 to 6 inches deep on the ground, and they continued to swarm for hours. People brought bedclothes and blankets to cover their crops. That didn’t help. The hoppers destroyed everything. Smudge fires and salt solutions had no effect.
Chickens and turkeys and even hogs ate themselves sick, gobbling grasshoppers as fast as they could, fattening themselves. Farmers later said the poultry and the pork weren’t any good. They tasted peculiarly like grasshopper.
Those hoppers ate every green thing except castor beans, cane and native grass. Onions were their favorite. They even ate turnips out of the ground. Water in the streams and wells was stained with their droppings. In the evening, the pests gathered on the cool rails of the railroad and were so thick that trains were stopped.
In 12 hours, homesteaders were ruined and exhausted, and the grasshoppers, really Rocky Mountain Locusts, stayed from two days to a week, leaving on the wind. They came again in subsequent years but were never again so destructive as they were in 1874.
Maybe Las Vegans can learn a lesson from the Kansans of that time. The survivors spoke often of “Mr. G. Hopper” and even referred to Kansas as the “Grasshopper State.” In 1880, at the Cincinnati Centennial Exposition, our state leaders erected a 7-foot-high model of a grasshopper at the entrance to the Kansas display.
Cussed, swatted, sprayed, stepped on and even burned, the plague of grasshoppers had not kept the spirit of Kansas down. “Ad Astra per Aspera!” Kansans were accustomed to overcoming difficulties.
