John Brown was a student of history, and he studied the strategies and tactics of the Spanish guerrillas who fought the French army of Napoleon Bonaparte from 1807–1814.
During a visit to Europe in 1849, Brown visited Napoleonic battlefields to gain a visual context for his historical studies of Spanish guerrilla strategies and tactics, which he later put into practice during the guerrilla war over slavery in Kansas Territory in the 1850s.
Napoleon Bonaparte was the Emperor of France and had conquered most of Europe by 1806. In 1807, Napoleon Bonaparte invaded Spain, and there found that he was facing a much different type of warfare than he had ever experienced before.
While Napoleon did face formal Spanish armies, which he mostly dispatched with ease, he also faced an ancient, but much more difficult, type of war to fight. It’s what the Spanish called “guerrilla,” or “little war.”
In lieu of formal, standing battles between large groups of Spanish guerrilla fighters and French soldiers, Spanish guerrilla fighters engaged in hit-and-run attacks on the columns of French soldiers marching through Spanish territory.
They attacked their supply lines and raided their camps, keeping the French army constantly on guard and unable to rest or relax, and wearing down their willingness to fight the Spanish.
John Brown was an intellectually astute and well-read man for his era, though he had little formal education, which was common in the 1850s.
A college education was a luxury affordable only by a few in the antebellum United States, and for most Americans, formal education ended at the eighth grade. Only a few attended and graduated from high school, and only a tiny minority had the means and opportunity to attend and graduate from college.
John Brown was among the mass of Americans who were largely self-educated, but this did not translate into a lack of learning for Brown.
Brown studied history assiduously, and when he visited Europe in 1849 on a business trip, he added to his knowledge by visiting Napoleonic battlefields.
This added a visual context to his already well-informed historical knowledge of the Spanish guerrilla fighters’ tactics, which he put into practice during the guerrilla war in Territorial Kansas.
John Brown’s militant efforts in Kansas Territory are often portrayed as the mindless and random reactions of an ill-educated, emotionally reactive extremist, when in reality, John Brown was looked to for leadership by other militant abolitionists and free soil advocates due to his knowledge of guerrilla warfare strategies and tactics and his calm demeanor in difficult situations.
John Brown was aware of the complexities of guerrilla warfare, and the wisdom of being strategically and tactically wise in choosing when, where, how, and who to attack during the guerrilla war over slavery in Kansas Territory.
John Brown studied the history of the Spanish guerrilla fighters during the Napoleonic wars, among other aspects of history, and put his historical knowledge to work when he led militant abolitionists and free-soil advocates in guerrilla warfare against pro-slavery guerrillas in Kansas Territory, changing the course of American history in the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.