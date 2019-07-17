William A. Mobley was an early Miami County pioneer, emigrating to Miami County in 1854.
According to William Cutler’s “History of Kansas,” published in 1883, Mobley was a “farmer and dealer in livestock,” and the “first settler in Miami Township.”
Mobley was a Free State advocate, as William Cutler’s “History of Kansas” stated in 1883.
“He was an earnest Free State man in politics and participated in the border troubles of the early days.”
Mobley also knew John Brown and supported his abolitionist crusade, which saved him from danger when he visited Osawatomie in August of 1856, just before the Battle of Osawatomie.
John Brown knew that an attack on Osawatomie was coming, he just didn’t know exactly when the attack on the town was going to occur, so the presence of anyone new in Osawatomie raised alarm.
When Mobley arrived in Osawatomie, he was detained by John Brown’s guerilla fighters and taken to John Brown for interrogation.
William Cutler’s “History of Kansas” stated: “He was arrested at Osawatomie by members of John Brown’s Company at the eve of the Osawatomie Battle, but was set at liberty as soon as brought into his presence.”
John Brown was a guerilla fighter and certainly employed violence as a means to combat militant pro-slavery forces in Kansas Territory during the Border War over slavery. However, his violence was governed by military necessity, and he did not practice a “shoot first and ask questions later” philosophy in his militant abolitionist crusade in Kansas Territory.
Brown easily could have ordered his men to shoot anyone they did not immediately recognize who rode into Osawatomie as a defensive measure, but instead, he ordered his abolitionist guerilla fighters to temper their trigger fingers with caution and control and investigate a person’s purpose before employing violence.
John Brown was actually a moderate in the company of abolitionist guerilla fighters, and was often the voice of restraint when hotheaded guerilla fighters wanted to employ unwarranted violence against pro-slavery guerillas during the Border War over slavery in Kansas Territory.
Indeed, what seemed like extreme violence led by John Brown was, at times, lesser violence than was proposed by more hotheaded abolitionist guerillas.
This was exemplified in 1858, when John Brown had an opportunity for revenge against the Rev. Martin White, who had killed his son Frederick Brown. Despite being urged to kill White as an act of revenge by John Kagi and Eli Snyder, Brown refused to do so and spared the Rev. Martin White’s life.
John Brown was certainly no pacifist, but knee-jerk violence was not one of his strategies or tactics. Brown’s violence was dictated by the military necessities of the guerilla war in Kansas Territory, not an unreasoning, uncontrolled spree of violence.
John Brown was an effective guerilla fighter because he actually exercised more constraint than excess during his abolitionist crusade in Kansas Territory, and William A. Mobley lived to see another day because of Brown’s moderation when he came to Osawatomie in August of 1856.
