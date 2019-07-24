I am only one of the many area customers disappointed that the Coach Light in Osawatomie will be closing soon.
In an act very typical of her, owner Joyce Schrader sent personal letters to her patrons last week, announcing her intention to retire. It will be within the next few months, as soon as present inventory, already on sale, is gone.
I have no idea where I am going to buy clothing and gifts for the family once the store is gone, but I am more concerned that we are losing another retail business on Main Street. The Coach Light has brought many people into town. In fact, out-of-towners make it a day trip, shopping for quality clothing and then eating at one of our nearby restaurants. Joyce and Velma, we will miss you.
We have already been missing Lori Needham and her Hanes Florist. Lori and husband D.J. sold that enterprise to David Spears and Hitomi Lamirande. Those new owners plan to move their stock to 570 Main Street sometime next month.
Lori and her flower shop were both voted “Best in Miami County” again this year. Her arrangements have always been lovely, of the best quality and sold at the best prices. Our children who buy for both sets of moms and moms-in-law have expressed amazement at what they get for their money by dealing with Hanes.
Lori has made our family events special and memorable. We are missing her talents and good taste.
The Coach Light, too, was voted one of the “best,” but that can no longer contribute to its longevity. Navrat’s in Paola, “best” in office supplies, will soon close, and Janet French, retired before the voting, still won honorable mention in her category of family physician. “Best” you have been and, as “best,” you will be remembered.
Those changes are not the only ones taking place. The recent Confederate flag controversy in John Brown Park is typical of another that is nationwide. I find attempts to distort this country’s cruelest history in order to justify one’s behavior to be contemptible. The summer publication of the Southern Poverty Law Center addresses this exact matter in words that may be difficult to hear or to read but important to understand.
It starts with the myth of the “Lost Cause” which tries to celebrate the Confederacy and its “lingering iconography in public places.” Defenders of that cause deny that slavery was an impetus for the Civil War and they contribute to erasing the true facts of our history. ‘Heritage, not Hate’ denies the terror that existed and its adherents choose to display the Confederate battle flag, which was at the center of the park gathering here.
The SPLC claims that “schools are not adequately teaching the history of American slavery...Most students are leaving high schools without an adequate understanding of the role slavery played in the development of the United States — or how its legacies influence us today...And to claim that the South’s violent and racial past is anything approaching ‘noble’ or that racial discrimination remains only in the past, is one of the greatest injustices the Lost Cause continues to perpetuate today.”
It’s important to remember that, even as we regret the loss of favored businesses and services, we have the responsibility to teach the ideal of tolerance in our increasingly diverse world.
We may not be able to influence the business fabric of our communities, but we can work to assure a coherent, honest and respectful social fabric. That will be “best” for all of us.
