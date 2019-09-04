Did you celebrate Labor Day last Monday or were you, like most of us, just glad to have a long weekend to say goodbye to summer?
Sadly, over the years, the original meanings of this national holiday have been lost. In fact, I wonder sometimes if we still believe in the importance and necessity of hard work to achieve success.
Too many of our children today no longer see adults doing hard labor. Instead, their impression of working is answering phones, working with computers, transacting sales and providing services. Despite that limited view, laborers are still needed in our society, and this past holiday was designed to recognize and celebrate them.
According to Robert J. Myers, “There were always men and women who produced certain goods for society at large. Not until the Industrial Revolution of the 18th century was there any vast concentration of laborers, a real ‘working class,’ that toiled in plants and factories. Eventually, as more and more people worked together, they organized to improve working conditions, to bargain for wages and to enhance the status of working men and women. One way to do this was to establish a holiday at which time all of American society might acknowledge the contributions labor was making to life in the United States.”
Our current holiday was founded in 1882 when Peter J. McGuire, one of the leaders of the Knights of Labor and president and founder of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, suggested it. Acting on his suggestion, the central Labor Union staged the first Labor Day parade and celebration on Sept. 5, 1882. Nearly 10,000 workers marched around Union Square in New York City and then joined in picnics, dancing, fireworks and speeches. Today, all 50 states provide for this day of celebration in their laws.
Labor Day used to mark the end of summer, and schools started the following day. Women did not wear white shoes or carry white purses after that day just as they didn’t wear or carry them before Memorial Day. Now we have accessories that are “winter white” and can be used at any time.
The day is still a marker of seasons passing, but the workers for whom it was named have largely been forgotten. We need to think more about those that do the hard and often dirty work in our country and continue to try to improve their working conditions.
I think first of coal miners in an industry filled with physical hazards, and I know that anyone working in a factory, assembly plant or meat processing plant needs attention to safety as they do the work that is needed.
A soon-to-be-here holiday has also lost some meaning and may need a review. Citizenship Day is Sept. 17. It replaced Constitution Day and I Am An American Day back in 1952. Originally established in 1787 on the anniversary of the signing of our U.S. Constitution, it was designed to publicly recognize those who attained the status of citizenship through age or naturalization.
Our current punitive immigration policies reveal the change in thinking here. This is not the first time that some in this country have been hostile to immigration. Religious and economic opposition was evident during the 19th century and again in the 1920s but changed with support from Presidents Truman and Johnson.
This upcoming day of celebration has remained, and we can build upon it by reminding ourselves of both the rights and privileges granted us by our constitution and some of our responsibilities as well.
