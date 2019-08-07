James H. Holmes was a Free State guerilla fighter who fought beside John Brown during the Battle of Osawatomie on Aug. 30, 1856.
Holmes wrote a report to John W. Geary, the governor of the Territory of Kansas on Oct. 2, 1856, and made it clear that he viewed the Rev. Martin White, who had shot and killed Frederick Brown before the Battle of Osawatomie, as a villain and the instigator of the Battle of Osawatomie.
Holmes wrote: “I have been in that place during the whole of the recent disturbances, and am acquainted with the antecedents of Mr. White. He has been since his arrival in the territory a violent proslavery man, though at times he has declared himself in favor of a free state.”
Holmes continued to make his point that the Rev. Martin White was a militant proponent of the pro-slavery cause in Kansas Territory. He wrote: “He has resorted to every artifice within his power to force the Enactment of the Bogus Legislature on the people. He has persecuted by being the agent to arrest or imprison some of our most Estimable citizens.”
Militant Free State citizens did not take the Rev. Martin White’s militant pro-slavery activities lightly, and they drove him out of Kansas Territory in July of 1855.
Holmes stated: “Thus matters stood July last when some person or person not resident of or known to any of the people of Osawatomie or its vicinity, came to Whites house and after demanding atmitance were fired upon, when they returned the fire, and then left, taking several horses belonging to White.”
The Rev. Martin White realized that he was in danger of attack from Free State guerillas from Osawatomie, and he left Kansas Territory the next day, seething with anger and breathing threats of revenge against the Free State advocates of Osawatomie.
Holmes wrote: “White went to Missouri the next day, taking with him his family and all of his effects, leaving word that he would be back within a given time with a thousand men, drive the free state from the country and burn down their houses.”
Holmes stated that the Rev. Martin White made good on his threats, which resulted in the Battle of Osawatomie.
He wrote: “After making inflammatory, and exaggerated speeches throughout the borders of Missouri he returned at the head of four hundred and ten (410) men, with one field piece under Captain Reid. Early on the Morning of August 30th this force appeared before Osawattomie, after the advance scouts, of which White was one.”
The Rev. Martin White and the pro-slavery force under the command of John Reid proceeded to fight the Battle of Osawatomie in modern day John Brown Memorial Park on Aug. 30, 1856, which was the largest battle during the “Bleeding Kansas” era of American history.
The Rev. Martin White’s conflict with Free State forces in Osawatomie was one of the motivating factors for the pro-slavery forces to attack Osawatomie on Aug. 30, 1856.
