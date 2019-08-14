There are two go-see films now showing in theaters. One is a Double-Throwdown-Action film: “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Hobbs&Shaw).” The other is a Bring-Your-Tissues film: “The Art of Racing in the Rain (Rain).”
“Hobbs&Shaw” is a wonderfully outlandish “Fast and Furious” spin-off based on the “Fast and Furious” characters of Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). There is plenty of laughter in this film, especially the comical jabs Hobbs and Shaw consistently throw at each other.
But they pull together to fight a terrorist organization whose chosen combat leader, Brixton (Idris Elba), has been genetically-enhanced for combat. Brixton gathers his forces and goes after his primary opponents: Hobbs and Shaw.
Hobbs recognizes they have to choose a battleground they can control. He chooses his native Samoa (filming was actually shot in Hawaii). Nonetheless, the scenery was breathtaking!
At this point, all craziness escalates and real-life believability does not exist. Still, the unbelievability fits well with the scope of the film. The stunts and pyrotechnics during this part are amazing.
Within the craziness, there are some very warm underlying principles that focus on the value of family, brotherhood, and loyalty. A total of 83 percent of audiences liked the film. I give it 3.7 stars out of 5.
“Rain,” on the other hand, is a down-to-earth film that is told by Enzo, a golden retriever. It will take hold of your heart. Yes, indeed bring tissues. I give it 3.9 stars out of 5.
FYI: There are three end-of-credit scenes for “Hobbs&Shaw” — at the front, middle and very end.
