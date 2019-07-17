“Spider-Man: Far From Home!” I didn’t expect to, but I really liked it! In fact, it is my favorite Spider-Man film!
It had it all — humor, friendship, tenderness, AND ACTION! It truly is a full-blown, authentic, “heroic” adventure with all the mythological elements related to such adventures.
Outstanding computer-generated graphics, well executed special effects, and a powerful music score contributed to accomplishing this heroic adventure. But it is the script and, specifically, the cast that brought this film to life.
Spider-Man (a.k.a. Peter Parker) is again played by Tom Holland. As the film starts, we find Peter packing to go with his friends and classmates to a school-sponsored trip to Europe.
He has promised himself to give his Spider-Man persona a break and only be a normal 16-year-old during the trip no matter what. His primary “normal” goal was to become Mary Jane’s (played by actress Zendaya) boyfriend.
In the midst of this decision, Parker initially turned down helping *Colonel Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to uncover the source of attacks that appear to be caused by extraterrestrial beings.
However, that is a sidebar to the main attraction: *Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal, star of “Nightcrawler,”) brings those same “Nightcrawler” turbulent skills to his Mysterio role. It is Mysterio that moves the film forward and creates the chaos that drives the primary plot.
Note: Make sure you stay for the mid-credit and end-credit scenes!
I give this PG-13 film 4 stars out of 5.
*Fury first appears in the 1963 comic “Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos” and Mysterio first appears in the 1964 comic “The Amazing Spider-Man” #13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.