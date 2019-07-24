Presentism is evaluating the people of the past by the cultural ideals and realities of the people of the present, and it is an unfair approach.
The people of the past lived in a different historical era, and to harshly judge them by the cultural ideals and realities of the present day does not present an accurate interpretation of the historical era in which they lived. It also is historically inaccurate and does injustice to the people of the past.
For example, if American cultural ideals and realities change in the future and dictate that everyone be a vegetarian or vegan, the people of the future would view the people of the present as evil barbarians for eating hamburgers. Most people today would agree that would be unfair to those who live in 2019, where eating hamburgers is acceptable according to the majority of Americans’ cultural ideals and realities.
During the Civil War era, for instance, slavery was entirely legal in the southern states in the 1850s, and generations of southerners had been brought up from childhood taught that slavery was an acceptable cultural ideal and reality.
They believed the slaves were benefitting from being enslaved by being raised from the barbarity of their heathen African cultural ideals and realities into the enlightened cultural ideals and realities of European-American culture.
Southerners and pro-slavery supporters were actually quite offended when abolitionists condemned the institution of slavery and called for its abolition in the United States for it struck at the very core of their cultural ideals and realities, and implied that their ideals were morally inferior to the ideals of northerners, especially those of abolitionists.
Southerners and pro-slavery advocates took extreme umbrage to efforts to abolish or even combat the spread of slavery into the new territories as a personal attack on their personal honor.
When abolitionists sought to harness the power of the federal and state governments to affect the abolition of slavery and to prevent the spread of slavery into the new territories of the west during the 1850s, it was seen as a constitutionally unwarranted and inexcusable overreach of federal and state power that justified taking up arms in defense of not only states’ rights, but the southern cultural ideals and realities which they held dear.
Presentism clouds an intellectually sound examination of history by giving a distorted, modernist view of history. It transforms the study of history from an intellectually honest inquiry into a mass of politically and emotionally charged means of furthering political and social agendas that have nothing to do with a genuine intellectual interest in learning the cultural roots of our current cultural ideals and realities.
Presentism does great harm to the genuine intellectual study of history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.