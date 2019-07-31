Letter to the Editor
Dear Editor,
The July 24, 2019, Miami County Republic contained a letter to the editor from a gentleman from Paola who harshly criticized the candidates running to be the Democratic nominee for president of the United States.
I have been following these campaigns, and I have not heard a single candidate praise Korea, Russia, Cuba or Venezuela. None are communist.
They do discuss significant issues facing our country, including climate change, loss in purchasing power of working Americans, the millions of Americans who lack access to health care and the crisis at our borders.
These are significant issues that must be addressed. But on the whole, the policies they are recommending will address these issues in a positive way and support working Americans.
I suggest that we all follow these campaigns, listen to the candidates and support those who will be the best for our communities.
Don Jordan
Paola
