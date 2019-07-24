Dear Editor,
The “New Generation” of Democrats lining up to try for the presidency of our country is quite an interesting and radical group.
This is no longer the party of JFK — who was religious and strongly pro-life. He was also a strong anti-communist and cut taxes. JFK would have no place in today’s Democratic Party. They have moved hard left and are presenting some pretty far out notions.
Top Democratic presidential candidates have all endorsed a grand socialist plan called the “Green New Deal” — which would cost $93 TRILLION, according to economists. And the benefits of the plan are questioned by many. One of the more popular contenders, running No. 1 or No. 2 in most pulls, openly praises communist Cuba and Venezuela, in spite of the obvious problems they have with their system of government. Some of the others openly support socialism and communism too.
And by the way, only three Democrats in the entire U.S. Senate voted recently for the “Baby Born Alive Protection Act.” Can you believe that? This act, had it passed, would have required medical care for babies born by mistake during a late-term abortion, but now they can legally be killed anytime from conception up to and including their birthday.
Democrats are also now the party of no borders for America. A number of top Democratic contenders for president are not only opposed to any new border barriers, they want existing barriers knocked down. And in case you hadn’t guessed, the reason Democrats want no borders for America is because they want anyone who shows up to live in America to become a voter. They want millions of impoverished, uneducated people streaming into America who will vote for their socialist agenda. This is their strategy.
And another thing, the truth is, most African Americans and Latino Americans are pro-life, pro-God, pro-family and believe in traditional moral values. But 90 percent of African Americans have recently voted for radical left candidates who attack the moral values most African Americans believe in.
It’s a similar story with the Latino community. Only 29 percent of Latinos voted for President Trump in 2016. And it has been generally tough for conservative candidates to get more than one-third of the Latino vote in recent elections. It must be that they hear a lot about all the “freebies” the left talks about, like free education and their “human right” to free health care. Truth is that the left are much too openly anti-Christian and anti-family. Sure hope those voters can sort that all out in time, to make their voting results match more of their priorities. To just make sure that they understand more accurately what the folks they vote for actually stand for.
All these changes in the Democratic Party, should “they” have their way in the next elections, could bring about dramatic and harmful change to our country’s Constitutional system. Remember, they’re talking about implementing major changes, borrowed from communism and socialism, that have never worked. Consider Russia, Cuba and Venezuela. Such changes would effectively destroy our current Democratic system of government. Wouldn’t that be ironic? Some food for thought, wouldn’t you agree?
Robert Hodge
Paola
