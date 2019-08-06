Osawatomie City Lake and Beaver Lake northwest of Osawatomie offer a variety of outdoor activities and amenities, including fishing, golfing, boating, picnic tables, campgrounds and a shelter house.
This is the place where residents gather each Fourth of July for the city’s annual free Independence Day fireworks celebration.
The outdoor recreation complex owned by the city of Osawatomie is south of 327th Street on Bethel Church Road. Both lakes are included in the 250-acre complex.
The lakes are stocked by the Kansas State Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. Osawatomie City Lake is stocked with flathead and channel catfish, bluegill, largemouth bass, crappie and sunfish. Beaver Lake, to the west side of the complex, is stocked with channel catfish, bass, crappie and sunfish.
Fishing boats with or without motors, canoes and sailboats are allowed with no additional fees as long as they are state-licensed.
The camping fee is $10 ($25 with electricity) per day for individuals and organizations, with a combined seven-day limit for all city parks. Camping permits are available at Osawatomie City Hall, 439 Main St., phone 913-755-2146 or at the Osawatomie Police Department, 105 E. Main St., phone 913-755-2101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.