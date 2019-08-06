No matter the season, the Osawatomie’s recreation services have an activity designed for youths.
The Osawatomie Recreation Commission, or ORec, is run through the OZone and is under the umbrella of USD 367. Darren Soucie is the OZone’s executive director. Hayden Mersman is the sports director.
In addition to activities offered through the recreation commission, clubs like the Cool Swim Team, Miami County Marlins, Kansas Cagers Basketball and Kansas Krush Volleyball are available to and comprised of athletes in the area who are looking for advanced competition. These club activities are offered directly through the OZone.
For more information about ORec activities or club activities, visit www.usd367ozone.org or call 913-755-3622.
FALL
Outdoor soccer: The league is open to youths as young as 4 years old or as old as 18. Teams will play games on Saturday mornings in September and October.
Volleyball: This program is open to first- to sixth- graders. Flag football: Boys and girls from first to fourth grades can play in Osawatomie’s flag football league. Practices take place at Karl E. Cole Sports Complex. Games are played throughout September to mid-October at the Lynn Dickey Stadium.
Tackle football: The recreation commission is in its second year of offering a tackle football program for youths. This year, tackle football is being offered to fifth- to sixth- graders.
WINTER
Basketball: This program is open to boys and girls from kindergarten through sixth grade. There is also a pre-K program.
Wrestling: This program is offered to first- to sixth-graders. The season is December to February.
SPRING
Indoor soccer: As many as 400 or 500 youths participate in this program, which is open to those age 4 or older. Teams play in a variety of places including the City Auditorium, Trojan soccer complex, Osawatomie’s high school and middle school gyms and at the OZone.
SUMMER
Tee-ball: Youths 4 years old and younger can compete on coed tee-ball teams. There are also coed teams in the 6 and under division that play coach pitch.
Baseball: There are four baseball divisions for boys ages 7 to 15. The youngest age group, 8 and under, are machine pitch, but the rest follow traditional baseball rules. Every group except for the 13-15 division plays teams in Paola and Louisburg. The 13-15 Babe Ruth division belongs to the Eastern Kansas League, which includes Louisburg, Ottawa, Garnett, La Cygne, Central Heights and West Franklin. Until school gets out in May, all games will take place in Osawatomie against other local teams.
Softball: Osawatomie has four softball divisions for girls ages 7 to 14, with the 8 and under team batting off a pitching machine. Across all the divisions, Osawatomie participates in the Tri-County Softball League with a number of teams from the area. Like baseball, all games are played among the local teams until school gets out for the summer.
Swim Club: Boys and girls who are between 7 and 15 years old may compete in swimming meets in eastern Kansas and western Missouri. The club practices early mornings at the OZone.
