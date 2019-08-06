Baseball, softball, swimming, soccer, flag football, wrestling and basketball highlight the range of recreational opportunities available to youths in the Paola area.
The city does not have a recreation commission, but volunteers have been instrumental in keeping the kids’ programs running smoothly. The Miola 4 Sports organization operates the basketball, volleyball and flag football leagues, but the rest are organized by individual clubs.
No matter what the season or particular interest, the community nearly always has a sports activity going on to help keep Paola’s young people active and involved.
FALL
Outdoor soccer: The Paola Soccer Club was formed in 1986. The club has boys’ and coed teams. Paola’s teams play teams from Iola, Louisburg, La Cygne and Spring Hill. They hope to add Osawatomie to their schedule in the near future. The soccer club is open to boys and girls ages 4 through 18 who play on coed teams. A spring season also is scheduled. For more information, contact the club at paolasoccer club@gmail.com, visit the club’s website at www.paolasoccer.com or check out their Facebook page.
Flag football: Boys in kindergarten through sixth grades can play in the Miola Flag Football League, which is part of the Miola 4 Sports organization. The games are in Wallace Park. For more information, call Tommy Morris at 913-557-3083 or 913-557-6860.
Volleyball: The Miola 4 Sports organization includes a volleyball league for girls in third through sixth grades. The games are played at the middle school and high school. For more information call Tommy Morris at 913-557-3083 or 913-557-6860.
WINTER
Basketball: The Miola Basketball League is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through sixth grades. The teams play separately from December until February. For more information, call Tommy Morris at 913-557-3083 or 913-557-6860.
Wrestling: The Paola Wrestling Club is open to wrestlers who fit into wrestling divisions ranging from 6 years old and under to 16 years old and under. Wrestling tournaments are conducted from December through the regional and state tournaments in March. For more information, visit the club’s website at www.paolawrestling.com.
SUMMER
Baseball: Paola Youth Sports offers baseball in the summer playing league games against teams from Osawatomie, Louisburg and Wellsville; plays in the Eastern Kansas League with Louisburg and Osawatomie. The youth baseball program has divisions for tee-ball, rookie, minor and major teams as well as Babe Ruth League age divisions. Scott Golubski is the Paola Youth Baseball president and can be reached at 913-980-3289.
Paola Girls’ Softball Association: The Paola Girls’ Softball Association is a member of the Tri-County Softball League and plays teams from Anderson County, Osawatomie and Spring Hill.
They have tee-ball, recreation, and roster leagues for girls of different age groups and competitive levels. A fall league is also available.
Three softball fields are located next to Wallace Park, with one designated for beginning softball. The association plays most of its games at Julie Silver Field.
For more information, visit the association’s website, paolagirlssoftball.com, or Facebook page.
