Paola Senior Center
The Paola Senior Center provides a variety of services to enhance the lives of senior citizens. The center provides legal counsel, meals, in-town transportation and transportation for out-of-town medical services, card games and a writing club. A grief support group, a diabetes group and a Parkinson’s group meet at the center.
The center is at 121 W. Wea St. and is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Contact: Leanna Stanchfield, director 913-294-4630.
Miami County Historical and Genealogy Society
The Miami County Historical Museum works to preserve artifacts of the people of Miami County.
The Hunt-Russell Genealogy Department has a wealth of information available for all genealogy research. Records are available on county cemeteries, obituaries, birth and death records, marriages, family histories and court records. The department offers skilled and dedicated volunteer researchers to assist your look into the past as you seek answers to your ancestor questions.
The museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment. The museum may be called to request a search of information and has copy machines for use by volunteers at minimum charges. They will email or send data that is found and requested.
The museum is located at 12 E. Peoria St. in Paola, and the phone number is 913-294-4940 or send an email to info@thinkmiamicountyhistory.com.
Visitors and researchers are welcome. Group guided tours can be arranged if desired.
PAOLA CHAMBER
The Paola Chamber of Commerce promotes and supports business, educational, tourism, cultural and economic growth and development in Paola.
Its office is located at 6 W. Peoria St.
Contact the chamber Executive Director, Janelle Sanders, at 913-294-4335 or via email at info@paolachamber.org.
The chamber’s website, www.paola
chamber.org, features an events calendar, current Paola news, resource links and a link to request information.
The chamber members elect an 11-member board of directors to serve three-year terms. Michelle Kaiser is the current chamber president.
The chamber welcomes community newcomers and helps them find city services and information about churches, schools and local businesses.
Throughout the year, the chamber sponsors activities and events, including the Kansas Day celebration, an Independence Day fireworks display, a Halloween parade, Business of the Year Award, Paola Heartland Car Show, Wine & Brew Rendezvous, Christmas tree-lighting ceremony and arrival of Santa Claus, as well as helping to promote community events like Roots Festival.
PAOLA FREE LIBRARY
101 E. Peoria St.
Paola, KS 66071
913-259-3655
Fax: 913-259-3656
Website: www.paolalibrary.org
Library director: Emily Burgdorf
Hours: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday
The Paola Free Library still has that new look after a $1.8 million renovation project was completed in 2014.
The library features a children’s area downstairs that includes a mural, carpeted risers, tables for artwork and puzzles and a reading room.
The upstairs includes the Friends of the Library Book and Coffee Nook in memory of Marianne Pepoon and Gerry Kelly. The room features puzzles, books and mugs for sale and a Keurig coffeemaker with pods available at the main circulation desk for $1.
Paola Free Library’s brick-and-stone building, designed by renowned Kansas architect George P. Washburn, is in its second century of housing materials and programs for area patrons, although the beginning of the library dates to 1876.
The library has more than 30,000 materials and has access to more through interlibrary loan. Providing information and recreational books for all ages, the library also subscribes to over 60 magazines and four newspapers. Large-print books, DVDs, audiobooks and music CDs are also available. These materials are indexed in an automated catalog that can be accessed online through the library website. Computers allow patrons to access the internet and to use such Microsoft software programs as Word, Excel, Power Point and Publisher. The library also provides free Wi-Fi 24/7.
The library’s special collections include an extensive genealogy collection, a Kansas and local-history collection, Miami County census records and the Paola newspapers on microfilm.
Through the library’s website, patrons have access to remote databases, including academic and career practice tests, an investment database, readers’ advisory database and a national database of private individuals, businesses and health-care personnel.
For children, features include a story hour for ages 3 through kindergarten every Thursday, toddler story times on Tuesdays and an intensive 10-week summer reading program. The youth services director is Cari Michael.
A home-delivery service is available.
The Friends of the Paola Free Library raises money to help buy library books and other items.
Proceeds from the Paola Free Library Endowment Fund are used to buy equipment, such as computers, and to enhance the library’s programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.