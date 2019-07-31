The Busy Beavers 4-H Club’s monthly meeting was held Monday, July 15, at the Miami County Fairgrounds in Paola.
Roll call was sharing a Busy Beaver 4-H Club fact. Every member shared a project that they will be exhibiting at the Miami County Fair.
After the meeting, club members volunteered to paint display cases for the fair.
The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.