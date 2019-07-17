The monthly meeting of the Happy-Go-Getters 4-H Club was called to order June 30 by Macayla at the Richland Township Hall.
The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge were led by Taylor. Roll call was answered by “What is your favorite cool treat?”
The previous month’s meeting minutes were signed and approved as read. There were no guests at the meeting.
Reports of officers: Reporter’s report, it was put in the paper; Council Member report, there was no council meeting; Historian, nothing to report and Parliamentarian, nothing to report.
Reports of Leaders: Sign up to work a shift in the food stand at the fair on Thursday, July 25, from 5:30-10 p.m.
Committee Report: The booth committee needs a photo (headshot) from each member for the booth.
Old Business: The sign committee will select a date after the fair to repair the Miami County 4-H sign on 68 Highway.
There was no new business.
Program: The club participated in the club tour prior to the meeting. The tour visited the Alexander’s (shared hand pet, goat, swine, beef and poultry projects), the Parke’s/Dunmeyer’s (shared rabbit, horse and hand pet projects), the Gaus’ (shared dog, bucket calf and horse projects), the Crawford’s (shared goat and honeybee projects), the Enman’s (shared beef, clothing, hand pet and wood working projects), the Minden’s (shared beef project) and the Sondy’s attended as well.
The club members went to everybody’s houses and looked at projects with the cooking members sharing their recipes from the cooking meeting that was held at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 29.
Announcements: Miami County Fair July 20–27; and fairgrounds clean/teardown July 27 in the morning.
The meeting was adjourned with the 4-H Motto, “To Make the Best Better!”
Refreshments were provided by those in the cooking project, which included Macayla, Wade, Levi, Shelby and Logan.
