Members of the Heartland Art Guild recently gathered for their monthly meeting.
The members discussed plans to meet Aug. 31 at First Option Bank in Louisburg to set up the People’s Choice Awards Show. Members will each display one painting, photograph or sculpture. Members of the public are invited to visit the bank and vote for their favorite piece of artwork. The show will close Sept. 28, at which time the top three winners will be announced.
Results of the 2019 Miniatures Show were discussed. All agreed it was a very successful show. People’s Choice winner for the show was Judy Lalingo with “Order of Canada,” which also won a Merit Award. A total of 43 pieces were sold this year.
Those showing their work at Paola businesses for the months of September and October are: Donna Cawley at First Option Bank and First Security Bank, Glenda Flanagan and Linda Koup at the Miami County Historical Museum, Patsy Bortner at Great Southern Bank, Anne H. Smith at Landmark National Bank, Sharon Spence at the Paola Free Library and Linda Koup at Security Bank of KC.
The next meeting will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Paola Free Library.
