Members of the Hillsdale Hustlers 4-H Club gathered for their monthly meeting June 20.
The meeting was called to order by Nicholas. The Flag salute and 4-H Pledge was led by Sue. Roll call was started by everyone sharing “Do you have a project ready for fair?”
Madyson went over last month’s meeting. The Reporter’s Report was sent to the paper.
Kandas went over the Leader’s Report. Madyson went over the Junior Leader’s Report.
During old business, members discussed setting up a date to work on booth and banner. A veteran friend of the club wanted to thank the club for helping put up and take down American flags at grave sites.
During new business, KaCasy announced dates of pre-entries and time for concession stand. All club members need to sign up for a time to help out with the food stand.
Cooper announced that next month’s meeting is 7 p.m. July 18 at the fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.