KARSP

Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel

 Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel

On May 21, 16 members of the East Central Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel (ECKARSP) met at the Fontana Methodist Church.

After a morning meal served the by the churchwomen, ECKARSP members held their monthly meeting.

The meeting would have included a memorial service for past members, Loretta Diehm, Jackie Platt and Walter Hays, but due to flash flood warnings, the memorial service will be conducted at the next ECKARSP meeting.

