On May 21, 16 members of the East Central Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel (ECKARSP) met at the Fontana Methodist Church.
After a morning meal served the by the churchwomen, ECKARSP members held their monthly meeting.
The meeting would have included a memorial service for past members, Loretta Diehm, Jackie Platt and Walter Hays, but due to flash flood warnings, the memorial service will be conducted at the next ECKARSP meeting.
