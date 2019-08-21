Members of the Miami County Democrats met Aug. 5 at the Paola Community Center, with Don Jordan presiding.
Business discussed included Demofest, which was held Aug. 9-10 in Wichita, the Louisburg Labor Day parade Sept. 2 and the fall fundraiser Sept. 28.
The speaker for the evening was Vicki Hiatt, chair of the Kansas Democratic Party. She discussed priorities for Kansas Democrats at the local, state and national levels.
She explained changes in the nomination of state delegates to the presidential nominating convention for the 2020 election. This will be a party-run presidential primary and will replace the former caucus format.
The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the Paola Community Center. The evening’s speaker will be Ben Meers, Kansas Democratic Party executive director.
