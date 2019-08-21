Members of the Miami County Medical Center Auxiliary Board met Aug. 12 at the hospital.
Thirteen members were present. Four $1,000 nursing scholarships were presented at the volunteer luncheon in July. Thank you notes were read from two of the recipients.
Gerri Diviney reported good sales for the Tupperware and Scentsy project. The next project is Mountain Man on Sept. 17.
Bonnie Powell is accepting books and magazines for the state hospital.
The tray favor project will be discontinued at the end of this year.
Lab, radiology and surgery services are available 24/7 at the hospital.
New members are encouraged to join the auxiliary. Annual dues are $15, with proceeds used for nursing scholarships.
