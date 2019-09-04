Members of the Progressive 4-H Club met for their August meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26. The meeting was held at Holy Trinity School and began with The Pledge Allegiance followed by the club roll call.
Meeting minutes were read by Zoey Prothe, and the club’s head leader Misty Pratt gave dates on upcoming events.
Oct. 13 will be County Achievement Night, and reimbursements for fair committee items and building rental were discussed and voted for approval.
Ashley Ward and Gentry Ward both delivered project talks to the club.
The meeting ended with a fun partner game involving ice cream cones and marshmallows led by Brigham Sherman, Kale Kaiser and Easton Hensley.
