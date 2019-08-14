Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1919)
W. O. Dano, linotype operator on the Osawatomie Graphic, has purchased the interest of Lowe Brothers in that paper and will hereafter conduct the paper. He has employed Prof. C. O. Brown, formerly of the Lawrence Journal World, as editor. This makes a good combination, that should make a success of the paper in so good a field.
Elmer McKoon’s threshing separator arrived at Paola Saturday on a truck from Kansas City.
Charles Nusselrode, rural letter carrier from Bucyrus, was struck by a troop train at the Missouri Pacific crossing south of Bucyrus Wednesday morning. He was driving a small touring car and was arranging his mail for a delivery a few rods west of the crossing and didn’t notice the train until he was on the track. He then gave the car all the power possible and succeeded in getting off far enough so only the rear of the car was struck. The force of the impact threw the car and driver several feet through a barbed wire fence.
Mr. and Mrs. J. M. McCluskey, of Louisburg, and Mrs. McCluskey’s sister, Miss Bertha Bettis of Paola, and Charles Lewis, left yesterday afternoon, on a motor trip through Colorado. The party will be away a month and will enjoy a real good vacation. They left, loaded with a tent and enough supplies to make the journey a pleasant one.
Subscribers and friends residing in Miami County have but seven more days left in which to renew their subscription to the Louisburg Herald at the special rate of $1.00 per year.
Watermelons are 3 cents a pound at Murray and McCluskeys.
Master Howard Brecken-ridge and brother Kenyon, of Louisburg returned Saturday from a week’s vacation, which they spent at Parker, Kansas, with their uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Crosswhite.
L. O. Haynes of Paola was driving his car at a good speed on the Canadian, Kansas City and Gulf highway near Henson Station Sunday, when to his surprise someone came out of a field through the hedge ahead of him onto the highway, driving a tractor. It was too close to stop and as he couldn’t run over it, he took to the side of the road into a bank. Two fenders and a spring were broken on his car.
Sunday evening there was an automobile accident on the Paola and Osawatomie road that may be quite serious to Mrs. Fred Homrighausen. Mr. and Mrs. Homrighausen and son had been at Osawatomie, and on their way home, driving north at the cross roads north of the State Hospital grounds, Miss Lanphere, daughter of Charles Lanphere, driving an Overland car, accompanied by a number of young ladies, came around the corner from the east and there was a collision. Mrs. Homrighausen was not thrown from the Ford car, but her forehead came in contact with some part of the car and it is believed she received a fracture of the skull. The Ford car was only slightly damaged, but Mr. Lanphere’s car was considerably broken.
The old building on west Peoria street on the hill east of the Frisco depot, which for an age has been known as the old brewery, was set on fire by some unknown person Monday night, and the north half of the building was a total loss. The south half had just as well have burned. The brewery was built about 1873 by Conrad Hansmann, who manufactured a high grade of beer there until the prohibitory law put him out of business.
Automobiles sometimes cause more disturbances than a dog fight. Wednesday night Robert B. Jones and brother, R. V. Jones, and R. C. Lindenberger of Stanton had been in Paola driving Jones’ Ford car. They started home about 10:30 o’clock, driving on the right side of the street, and on south Silver street some fellow with his companion, a one legged fellow from Osawatomie, going north, waddling over the streets, struck the hind wheel of the Jones car, damaging a wheel and knocking the spokes out of his own wheel. He said he was blinded by the lights of the Jones car, but there was likely something else the matter with him. He threatened to knock the Jones’ boys heads off and soon a crowd was attracted and other heads were threatened. The one legged fellow managed to get a cork out of a bottle, and after taking several drinks had reached a stage of collapse and fell as limp as a dish rag. One of the Jones boys went after Sheriff Lamm and County Attorney Shawver was sent for, and both the driver and the one legged man were taken to jail. The Jones boys car was taken up town on the rim, to be repaired.
75 Years Ago (1944)
The three hundred lockers for Roy’s cooling system to be installed in the rear of the grocery store, are enroute to Louisburg from Aurora, Ill. However, the large freezing unit, so necessary to the plant, has not been shipped. Shortage of materials has held up the shipment of both lockers and the unit.
If your motor car “pings” a bit when you go up a hill or accelerate rapidly, just remember that the tetraethyl lead you and other civilians might have had in your gasoline is helping to produce each month an extra 210 million gallons of 100-octane gasoline for military use.
John Diehm, who lives near the Katy viaduct on US169, was in Paola Wednesday, giving cucumbers and flowers he had raised to his friends. Mr. Diehm, who is 74 years old, has deeded his 255 acre farm north of La Cygne to his son, Harold, and his 74 acre farm to his daughter, Mildred Garrity. This year he has been helping farm the 74 acres south of Paola but is retired and does just enough to keep busy. Mr. Diehm will get the net income from the farms as long as he lives.
Thirteen empty tank cars on a Missouri Pacific freight train were derailed a mile south of Wagstaff Tuesday afternoon. Mr. Widau, of Osawatomie, the conductor, and the brakeman received minor cuts. Two trains were rerouted to Kansas City over the Frisco and regular service was resumed at 9:30 p. m.
Under the leadership of Miss Alma Becker and Harvey Goertz, Miami county graduates and former students of Kansas State College are taking part in the campaign for girls’ housing at the college. County committee to promote the building is composed of Nelson Reppert, James L. Van Gilder, J. D. Buchman, Glen Brown, L. F. Metzler, Oscar Deans Gardener, R. D. Nichols, Miss Becker and Mr. Goertz.
New president of the board of education of School District No. 21, Paola is Herbert Stockwell. He was elected at the board meeting Monday night to succeed L. F. Metzler, who becomes vice-president. W. C. Weir, board member, continues as clerk.
A. A. Bryan is the acting county attorney, having been appointed Tuesday by Judge G. A. Roberds. After Judge. J. O. Rankin resigned Mr. Ryan was immediately sworn in by Ethel J. Hunt, the clerk of the district court, and is looking after the duties of his new office. Judge Rankin was appointed in Nov. 13, 1942, to serve while Willis H. McQueary, the elected county attorney, is in the military service. Lieut. McQueary is on duty in Michigan.
50 Years Ago (1969)
James L. and Kathaleen Donner, who have resided in Louisburg since 1966, have purchased the shoe repair equipment of Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Whitney and will open their own place of business August 18.
Jim Bob Prothe, Clinton Peckman and Darryl Prothe of the Twin Valley 4-H club won the 4-H team judging event at the Eastern Kansas Angus Field Day August 6 held in connection with the Miami County Fair.
Walt Medlin of the Medlin Real Estate and Auction Company purchased the grand champion beef of the Miami County Fair at the fat animal auction Saturday night. Jimmy Allen, owner of the 4-H beef, received a check for $777.60 for the animal.
25 Years Ago (1994)
A fire in the Osawatomie business district August 9 that could have damaged much of the downtown area was contained, thanks to the efforts of three fire departments. The fire was reported just minutes after noon Tuesday when staff in the Osawatomie Pet Clinic, 507 Sixth St., returned to the building and discovered smoke inside. Within a few minutes, firemen found the fire was not centered in the clinic, but in Sandy’s Beauty Boutique located in the south end of the building with a 511 Sixth St. address. When firemen opened the door, they found the interior of the shop filled with smoke and flames. The building that houses the pet clinic and beauty shop is located just a few feet across a passageway from buildings to the north that face Main Street. Because of the close proximity, Osawatomie Fire Chief James Maxwell called for assistance from Paola and Louisburg fire departments. Some equipment was moved out of Don’s Barber Shop, 505 Sixth St.; Morris Associates Insurance, 579 Main St.; and Kritter Korner, 547 Main St. The fire was contained and prevented from spreading to the Main St. businesses.
The new Miss Rodeo Kansas Princess is from Parker. Kari Eastwood, 17, was crowned during competition in Dodge City Saturday. Contestants from across Kansas were from ages 14 through 17. The princess is a daughter of Mike and Vicki Eastwood. She will be a senior this fall at Prairie View High School.
A request for a conditional use permit for a cemetery proposed northeast of Paola has been withdrawn. Ernie and Susan Pratt, principals in the Assurance Cemetery Group, had planned a cemetery and related buildings, including a funeral home south of old K-68 highway and west of U.S. 169 highway. By general consensus members of the planning commission opposed the planned cemetery and related buildings. They cited two reasons: The cemetery would be adjacent to the city’s water supply and members said they did not think a cemetery would be a compatible use for this area.
Hedge Lane extension is open for traffic between 303rd Street and Baptiste Drive on the eastern edge of Paola. Panther Drive extension from in front of Paola High School east to Hedge Lane also was opened. Road work included a new intersection of Hedge Lane and 303rd Street east of Sunflower Elementary school.
