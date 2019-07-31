100 Years Ago (1919)
The Goodeyon ford on the Marais des Cygnes river, a mile east of Henson station, is quite a popular place for young folks from Paola to go bathing, and these warm evenings and Sunday afternoons many have been driving there by cars. Last Sunday afternoon three young couples drove there by car. The boys left their coats in the car and went on to the river and the girls changed to their bathing suits and left their clothes in the car. When the girls returned to the car their clothing was gone. One of the young ladies had left her wrist watch and pocketbook with the clothing, but they were not taken. The girls had their shoes on the walk to the river and were compelled to come home in their bathing suits and shoes. It has since been reported that the clothing has been found. It was a mean trick if they were taken as a joke and hid when they could not easily been found, and much worse if they had been stolen.
~ ~ ~
Saturday night Eber Dickey drove his new car to Osawatomie and parked it in the street, and when he went to start home the car had disappeared. Sheriff Lamm was called and telephoned the towns in the surrounding country, and Sunday received a message from Mr. Birkdall residing half a mile from Lane, stating that his son-in-law, Jim Luther, a farmer living five miles southwest of lane reported a car answering the description at the side of the road near his residence. The thief likely abandoned it on account of being out of gasoline, as it was not injured.
~ ~ ~
Lost Saturday evening, likely on east Wea Street, a nickel plated 2 ½ inch lug nut off the wheel of an Apperson car. Return at once to T. M. Hobson and receive a reward.
~ ~ ~
A set of tire chains, a joint fishing rod, a crank for car and a tire pump were lost between the Oldham farm and Osawatomie. Will pay reward for recovery, Fred Hagemeyer, Paola.
~ ~ ~
Mrs. Minnie Gunstead, the first woman legislator in Kansas, will lecture in Osawatomie Monday evening, Aug. 4. She will speak at the W.C.T.U. convention and will lecture Tuesday night at the high school auditorium in Paola.
~ ~ ~
Wednesday of last week the Paola Mill and Elevator Co. took in 3,020 bushels of wheat and during the week their receipts were 14,000 bushels, for which they paid an average price of $2.06. John Knoche brought in about 1,000 bushels, which tested 61 pounds. The mill will keep this for milling.
~ ~ ~
Monday afternoon a young scamp committed a bold robbery at the farmers’ feed store opposite the county jail. A young man was observed about the store, and it was discovered after the man left the store the side of a drawer had been broken and the contents, $4.55 were stolen. Sheriff Hamm was called and on going to the Frisco Depot it was learned that three young men had just crawled a northbound freight. The officers at Olathe were called and searched the train, but they were not found.
75 Years Ago (1944)
By Aug. 16 every eating and drinking establishment in the country is required to post its ceiling prices on 40 basic meals and food items on an official poster supplied by the War Price and Rationing Board, the Office of Public Affairs announces. Prices are to be the same as those charged during the week of April 4-10 1943, except that coffee is to be five cents a cup or pot unless the establishment charged more than that during the week of October 4-10, 1942.
~ ~ ~
Because trains are so jammed all cannot get on Kansas City the wise travelers who are going to the east board trains in Kansas and thus are comfortable in seats before Kansas City is reached. Missouri Pacific trains are boarded at Osawatomie and Paola and Santa Fe passengers get on at Ottawa or Olathe.
~ ~ ~
Along with cigarette rationing the custom of giving free matches with each pack has been abandoned.
~ ~ ~
A new policy for granting furlough gasoline to members of the armed forces has been announced by the OPA. Effective July 25, a member of the armed forces on leave for a period of three days or more will be entitled to one gallon of gasoline for each day of his furlough up to a maximum of 30 gallons.
~ ~ ~
Here’s a thought that might accompany your bed making these war days — 75 ordinary bed-sheets could be made from the cotton cord used in a single medium-sized bomber tire! That striking statement is but one of the facts of the many-sided situation that accounts for the shortage of not only material for bed linens but in bedding itself. The unpleasant facts are that 50 per cent of the looms that made the ticking that goes into mattresses are already converted to making army tent twill. So it behooves all of us to be especially careful of the bedding we not have. Use protectors on mattresses, pillows, and blankets. Never yank bed clothes from the bed thus causing tears in the corners.
50 Years Ago (1969)
The sale of the Louisburg Herald was completed when Norman and Betty Spurrier transferred ownership of the newspaper to Joe and Ruth Towne. The new owners will assume responsibility Aug. 1, 1969. Mr. Towne is a native of Louisburg. From 1945 thru 1951 he was employed by Bob and Viola Reynolds, former owners of the Herald, where he learned the printing trade while working after school and during the summers. The Spurriers purchased the Herald from Bob and Viola Reynolds April 22, 1966.
~ ~ ~
Mr. and Mrs. Wallace H. Whitney have sold their shore repair equipment to Mr. James Lee Donner of Louisburg. The Whitneys will continue filling prescriptions for shoe correction and braces but will discontinue the repair of shoes and leather goods.
~ ~ ~
Safe burglars were active again Friday night in Paola. A total of $1,067.06 was taken in two separate safe burglaries on North Pearl. At Christian Phillips 66 Service station 1005 N. Pearl, the front door was broken in and the safe taken out the back door. Opening the safe released a tear gas mechanism but did not stop the thieves from taking $558.48 in checks and cash. At Rhea Mobil Oil Company, across the street at 1006 N. Pearl, the safe was opened where it stood in the corner of the office and $508.48 in cash and checks were taken. The preceding night a safe at Miami County Lumber company, two doors to the north, was rifled.
~ ~ ~
One of the best spots for viewing the Miami County Fair parade has disappeared with the razing of the Commercial Hotel. In the past chairs were always available for parade viewers on the front porch of the hotel.
~ ~ ~
Gene Murray will assume the ownership and operation of Reynolds radio and television service Aug. 1. Murray purchased the business from Elwyn Reynolds, who has operated it the past 20 years, during which he has had the agency for Zenith and Admiral. Murray, who has been in communications with Panhandle Eastern the past 15 years, resigned effective July 31. He is a former Louisburg resident, son of Mrs. And Mrs. H. J. Murray of Louisburg. He and Mrs. Murray have four children, Keith and Kent, twins, Donna and Kevin.
25 Years Ago (1994)
A new industry opened this week in Paola. The first shift of Kansas Custom Embroidery started work Monday. The plant, in the former Vinyl Therm building in the Paola Industrial Park has two shifts. Sixteen people were hired for the initial staff, said owner Waymon Hunnicutt. Another shift will be hired next month so a third shift can be added. The company will be able to embroider baseball caps, jackets and other clothing items.
~ ~ ~
Trojan Lanes will not reopen this fall. The bowling alley, which has be in operation since 1957, is for sale, owner Ruth Zakoura said. A company is interested in the building and its grounds, but no contract has been signed, she said. Bowlers are exploring other options in the area for league bowling.
~ ~ ~
This is the last time Larry and Kathie Oldham’s girls will win the round robin showmanship at the Miami County Fair. Why? Probably because they only have three daughters and each one has won the round robin, something that has never occurred before in the history of the fair. The round robin consists of judging five species –beef, dairy, sheep, swine and horses. Kristy Oldham won the round robin this year, Jodie won the title back in 1987, and Mary won the title in 1991. The Oldham family has long been a part of the Miami County Fair, with Larry serving on the board of directors for many years. He also is known statewide for his pulling horses, and has won that event at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchison.
~ ~ ~
Against all odds, the Osawatomie 13-year-old team won the State Babe Ruth Tournament championship Tuesday. The Oz All-Stars had to beat Pittsburg twice to claim the title. In the first game the Oz All-Stars won, 15-12 in extra innings. That was followed by an 8-3 victory in the title-clinching game. It was the first Babe Ruth State Tournament ever held in Osawatomie. It’s on to North Dakota for the Oz All-Stars for the regional games.
