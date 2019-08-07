100 Years Ago (1919)
L. W. Elliott of Paola was in Louisburg last week feeling out the sentiment of the people in regard to supplying the town with natural gas. Mr. Elliott has four gas wells at Somerset with more than four million cubic feet of gas, and he will furnish the town with gas if the city would show interest. He would guarantee gas for the town and is planning to drill more wells on the Frank Knoche farm.
~ ~ ~
For several years the people of Louisburg have suffered for the want of ice during the most severe warm weather and a manufacturing plant in the Burg would pay good dividends. This summer the town has depended upon trucked in ice and the cost has been almost prohibitive when the wastage is figured. Ice ought to be manufactured and sold locally at 40c per hundred, and at this rate a small capacity plant could be kept going night and day during the season. Louisburg is blessed with plenty of fine fresh and pure water and there probably never would be a shortage here caused from a drouth.
~ ~ ~
George W. Humphrey of Sulphur Springs, Arkansas, harvest hand was thrown from a buggy during a runaway Saturday night and had his right hip dislocated. Mr. Humphrey and Ray Wolf were driving to town when the horse scared and started to run down Pedee Hill and when the buggy struck the Katy tracks and both men were tossed out.
~ ~ ~
Wednesday’s papers carried the announcement of the appointment by President Wilson of Cyrus W. Ricketts as postmaster of Paola to succeed John W. Sheridan who resigned the first of April and moved to El Paso, Texas where he is engaged in the wholesale ice cream business.
~ ~ ~
T. M. Hobson raised the Presbyterian church at Osawatomie and a basement will be built under the church.
75 Years Ago (1944)
A farmer in Miami County who is thinking about selling his combine to a dealer in a northern state should think seriously about the various factors which apply to the combine situation for next year before the sale is made. The farmer who sells his machine may find it as difficult to replace his combine in 1945 as it was this year. Generally, about the same kind of rationing program will apply in 1945 to combines as was used this year.
~ ~ ~
Kroger stores in the Kansas City area are now under supervision of Lawson K. Harvey. He is in charge of the 59 stores in Missouri, 54 in Kansas and five in Oklahoma associated with this branch.
~ ~ ~
Mrs. Lorrine Wager of Osawatomie is the new stenographer in the Braemoor coat factory in Paola, replacing Mrs. Dwight Hinshaw, who has gone to Vero Beach, Fla.
~ ~ ~
Mr. and Mrs. John R. Brann are new helpers in the Republican office. Both are linotype operators and Mr. Brann is also a printer as he learned the trade in the printing office of his father, Carl Brann of the Mound City Republic.
~ ~ ~
Every extra cord of firewood American farmers supply for fuel can save from one-half to a ton of coal, WPB advises. Coal supplies this year will be short and vitally needed by essential War industries.
50 Years Ago (1969)
We wish this issue of The Louisburg Herald could convey our pleasure in returning to Louisburg and the sense of obligation we believe is inherent in accepting the responsibility of publishing your newspaper. Our goal is to provide a quality newspaper for a growing community which deserves the best. –Joe and Ruth Towne, Mike and Cheri.
~ ~ ~
Jimmie Cain has been appointed manager of the Louisburg Lumber Co and comes to Louisburg from Mexico, Mo., where he was the manager of LaCrosse Lumber Co.
~ ~ ~
Donald D. Blythe, has been named Louisburg High School principal. He comes here from Cawker City, Kans., where he was the Cawker City attendance center administrator for USD No. 272.
~ ~ ~
Saturday Miami County 4-H adult and junior leaders finished pouring the concrete floor of the fair barn, where they set up their booths each year. Loren Higginbotham, community leader of the Happy Go Getters, headed the project which took five Saturdays to complete. Paola Lumber and Coal, Miami County Lumber and Osawatomie Building Supply absorbed the cost of part of the material while Walters Foundations and Bill O’Conner furnished the equipment necessary for the operation.
~ ~ ~
A taste of the old west will be enacted for those attending the Miami County Fair. The old west will come in the form of a rodeo sponsored by the Paola Jaycees. Dave Slyter, Paola’s all-around cowboy, is assisting with lining up one of the best events ever held here. Floyd Rumford, Jr., of Abbyeville will furnish the stock for the rodeo, which promises to be a real attraction.
~ ~ ~
Edward Wilt, a 41-year-old Osawatomie pilot died in the crash of his private plane shortly after 7 p.m. August 5. Shortly after 7 p.m., Wilt radioed the Osawatomie-Paola airport that he was at 3,000 feet and going into a maneuver. Don Warrick and Stanley Wilson, both of Osawatomie, were outside the airport building to watch the plane which was approximately a mile to the north and west. As the plane rolled, they reported seeing wing fabric rip away from it. Albert Joeckel, who lives just 300 yards to the north of where the plane crashed, verified the report. He said, “We were out in the yard and saw the plane and heard a popping noise. It looked as if the wings fell off the plane and it started spinning to the ground, nose down.” Wilt was killed instantly. Wilt was an experienced pilot, having flown many times on search missions for the sheriff’s office. He owned a salvage yard south of Osawatomie.
25 Years Ago (1994)
Three Troutmans and a Minden combined to win the Elks Club four-person scramble golf tournament Saturday at the Osawatomie Golf Course. Jeff, Jon and Tom Troutman, along with Randy Minden, all of Osawatomie, put together a round of 15-under-par 56 to win the tournament. Another Osawatomie team with a similar makeup took second with a 13-under-par 58. The team was Raymond, Bruce and Brad Waggoner, and Jim Bumgarner.
~ ~ ~
Gasoline prices are rising steadily for Four County Area residents. A gallon of gasoline was bringing $1.099 to $1.119 at most self-service stations in the area early this week. Only a few months ago, prices were hovering around the $1 mark — 99.9 or even less at some stations.
~ ~ ~
After months of detour signs along U.S. Highway 169 around the Greeley bridge, the Kansas Department of transportation reopened the highway over the bridge Monday.
