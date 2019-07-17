125 Years Ago (1894)
One of the most prosperous and peaceful locations in the state is the German settlement in North Wea. Well trimmed hedges, fine meadows of tame grass and field after field of dark green corn make it hard to realize that a few years ago this section was an open prairie. Work is not a curse but a blessing and he is indeed a happy man who is happy in his work.
100 Years Ago (1919)
A neighborhood company organized at Cedar Vale district this week, purchased a threshing outfit and have contracted to thresh some 1200 acres of wheat. The company is comprised of M. I. Whataker, Young Bros., J. B. Ring, Wise Bros., Jarva Phillips and Jesse Dicke. The threshing outfit was bought from Riley Bros., of Wagstaff and is practically good as new. The separator is a Case 36-58 with a Minneapolis 20-horse steam engine. The company will thresh for 8c per bushel.
~ ~ ~
Clarence N. Barker is the proud owner of one of the neatest and best motor cars manufactured. Last Thursday he bought from McDowell Bros., a six-cylinder, five passenger Chalmers touring car.
~ ~ ~
An airplane was in Paola and took up a number of Paola people. The plane is a Curtiss “Canuck,” 90 horse power engine and is owned by P. R. Stewart of Parsons, who purchased it at Hiatt Motors Co. of Kansas City, this being the fourth machine they sold. He paid $2,500 for it. The prices were about a high as the flight, $10 for an eight or ten minutes’ flight, and from that on up, at the rate of $1 per minute. Miss Elizabeth Bradbury was the first passenger. Mr. Staves made a flight to his oil leases near Wellsville and dropped a note to his men on one his leases. It cost him $20.
~ ~ ~
Miss Anna Rogers, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R. J. Rogers of Middle Creek Township has accepted a school near Paola. Miss Rogers graduated from Paola high school last spring. The school she will teach has a new modern building with up-to-date equipment.
~ ~ ~
The person who took the tire and an inner tube from a Ford car on the highway northwest of Paola Sunday was seen, and to save serious trouble to himself, will do well by leaving the same at Charles Baylor’s vulcanizing plant in Paola.
~ ~ ~
Paola in large numbers journeyed to Osawatomie last Sunday afternoon to play ball with a team of that city and to see the game, and came home with the zero end of a 10 to 0 game. It was the first time anyone in Paola had undertaken to play ball in two years.
~ ~ ~
The new sifting machine and other new machinery for the Paola Mill and Elevator Co., has arrived, and M. F. Browning, a millwright of Lawrence, is here installing it.
~ ~ ~
Charles Prentice, linotype machine operator in this office, went to Pawhuska, Oklahoma Monday to take the foremanship of the Capital newspaper office. Mr. Prentice came to Paola from the Capital office three years ago and has been one of the best and most faithful men we have had in our employ. W. N. Brown, our former machine operator, has come back to us from Kansas City, so that we will continue to have a full and capable force.
~ ~ ~
The fiftieth anniversary of the building of the German Lutheran church at Block will be observed next Sunday. This church was built in October, 1868, and the anniversary should have been observed last October, but was postponed on account of the flu epidemic
75 Years Ago (1944)
Another carnival here this week. Two within a month is too many. They could be headed off if the City of Paola wouldn’t let them use the city lot, which is needed for parking cars.
~ ~ ~
Lieut. Charles M. Gudger, 23, son of Mrs. Pauline Gudger of Osawatomie has been awarded the Silver Star for “gallantry in action” in France. This is the third highest army decoration, the Congressional Medal of Honor and the Distinguished Service Cross being higher. He is with a field artillery unity of the 4th division. T/Sgt. William Clarke, son of Mrs. Lill Clarke, is another Miami Countian awarded the Silver Star.
~ ~ ~
The Bradley Bus Depot opened this morning in its new location, one half block off the square on Silver St. R. E. Bradley bought the former Davies laundry building several weeks ago and has made extensive improvements fitting it for use as a bus depot. There is a large waiting room, an office, rest rooms and plenty of space for bus storage. Mr. Bradley has been in the bus business since 1938.
50 Years Ago (1969)
Lou Baehr and Herb Stockwell gave an entertaining report of their trip to Honolulu, Hawaii at the regular meeting of the Paola Rotary Club Thursday noon. They attended Rotary International there in June. Guests at the noon meeting were Steve Russell II and Ed Plummer.
~ ~ ~
Thomas L. Buchman, 57, died at the Miami County hospital Sunday afternoon. He was president of the Buchman Seed and Feed Co., Inc. one of the largest grain elevators in eastern Kansas, and a director of the Citizens State Bank. He was also extremely active in civic work.
~ ~ ~
Cindy Stroup, 20, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy A. Stroup, Fontana, was named 1970 Kansas Pork Queen at a luncheon of the Kansas Pork Industry in Wichita Saturday. Cindy is a junior at Kansas State University.
25 Years Ago (1994)
Miami County Fair will begin this weekend. The biggest change this year the fair parade, sponsored by the Paola Rotary Club, was moved from its traditional Thursday night schedule to Wednesday night to avoid conflicting with other events at the county fair.
~ ~ ~
A new roof is being installed on the former Russell Department Store building on Paola’s Square. The building is now owned by Miami County National Bank. The original front and interior of the building are being renovated for bank use.
~ ~ ~
Ground will be broken this month on an expansion to Miami County National Bank’s branch location on K-263 highway in Paola. Miami County National Bank has branch offices in Paola, Osawatomie, Spring Hill and building one in DeSoto. Its parent holding company, TeamBanc, also owns banks in Iola and Parsons.
~ ~ ~
A new restaurant will be opening in Osawatomie within the next few weeks. Roger Jerguson of Paola will be opening Little Mex, a Mexican fast food restaurant, in a building at 1230 Sixth St. The building formerly housed Tastee-Freez.
~ ~ ~
A football dream come true occurred for Justin Burchett last week when the announcement was made that the 1994 graduate of Prairie View High School is a member of this year’s Kansas Shrine Bowl team. Burchett is the son of Wayne and Debbie Burchett, Fontana. He has signed a letter of intent to play football at Pittsburg State University this fall.
