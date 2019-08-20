Miami County Time Capsule

125 Years Ago (1894)
A. J. McEwen brought us in last Saturday a sample of tobacco grown on his place three miles west of Paola, that was excellent. He has four acres of first class, salable tobacco.
~ ~ ~
Tom Hodges of Paola and F. L. Guthrie of Osawatomie were chicken hunting this week in Chase County and killed 86.
~ ~ ~
Thomas T. Kelly has bought H. F. Riley’s interest in the Riley and Allen Hardware and furniture store in Paola.
~ ~ ~
Eli Davis in Marysville township threshed 12 acres of Fultz wheat grown on his farm that yielded 484 bushels. This is the best turnout we have heard in Miami County this year.
100 Years Ago (1919)
More than 50 farmers and merchants from Louisburg went before the county commissioners asking that the county oil at least a part of the Short Line through Miami County. The stores in Louisburg closed and merchants accompanied farmers, who are behind the movement, to the county seat. The Short Line is one of the most heavily traveled roads in the county and is one of the best dirt roads in the state. Some days 400 to 500 cars pass along the route.
~ ~ ~
Williams the cabin manager at Louisburg, was sure one busy man Sunday at the log cabin entertaining out-of-town visitors. Six dinner parties were held on the grounds and one party drove 75 miles to the cabin from Appleton City, Mo. Wm Meeks and family from near Ochletree and whom the manager had not seen for 25 years were at the cabin.
~ ~ ~
R. J. Rogers planted some sudan grass last spring. It has done much more than has ever been claimed for it. The following are Mr. Roger’s statements regarding sudan grass. “Sudan grass is the best crop I have ever struck for pasture on rich land. I planted four acres in an old pasture lot. When it was one-half knee high I turned in 59 sheep, 22 hogs, 4 cows and 3 calves. With this stock on day and night, it made a rank growth between six to seven feet tall. I could not mow it because of the way it was tangled and because there were 13 litters of young pigs running through it. Instead I turned in nine head of horses to eat off the head. It made very good pasture.”
~ ~ ~
W. Sharp, who is employed in the Missouri Pacific switch yards at Osawatomie, was killed by a switch engine Tuesday night while at work in the yards here. He was 25 years of age and was raised in Osawatomie, a son of Mrs. Lydia Sharp.
~ ~ ~
The Paola Mill and Elevator Co. is installing new machinery of the latest improved pattern, and when the mill is in operation will be second to none of its size in the west. The large automatic bolter being installed is a wonderful machine and cost $3,000. The mill will have the capacity of 200 barrels of flour per day.
~ ~ ~
Twenty-four convalescent patients from the Osawatomie State hospital, in charge of Dr. Hughes, B. E. Wilson, supervisor of Knapp building, and attendants Crossan and D. Little, attended the Paola Chautauqua Friday afternoon, when the Italian band played. The men were brought over in a truck with a wagon as a trailer, and enjoyed the trip and the music. During the program they gave no evidence of their infirmities. It is the policy of the institution to give the patients all such outings as are possible. They relieve the monotony of their existence and direct their minds along new channels, and often result in much good to the patients.
~ ~ ~
A bad Coyne: A. B. Coyne, who was engaged in the plumbing business on the south side of the square, closed up his shop and vanished. He is much wanted by some of our merchants and others who have a bill of sale to property he took away with him.
~ ~ ~
Someone was going down the street so fast in an automobile Wednesday morning that he ran from under his hat. It is a small, soft felt and was left at this office. Owner may have the sale by calling.
75 Years Ago (1944)
A. C. Marsh, who has been telegraph operator for the Frisco at Paola, has been transferred to Hillsdale where he will be the agent.
~ ~ ~
Lieut. Jay O. Eichorn, who has completed 50 missions as a bombardier with the 15th Air Force in Italy, arrived last week to spend a 21-day leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. R. Eichorn, of Osawatomie. He served overseas eight months.
~ ~ ~
Probably the only young man from Miami County to have been twice awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross is Lieut. Kenneth D. Hillman, 22, son of Mr. and Mrs. L. O. Hillman, northwest of Paola. He is a pilot on a Flying Fortress now stationed in England. He served in Africa and Italy before going to England. His first D. F. C. was awarded in Italy when he brought his Fortress home from a mission shot full of holes and with one motor shot away. Lieut. Hillman flew his Fortress in protection of our men landing in France on D-day and has flown as many as five missions in a week over Berlin.
~ ~ ~
Waste of steam, which means waste of fuel, is when Missouri Pacific engineers whistle and whistle at the underpass north of Paola.
50 Years Ago (1969)
Arrangements have been completed for the broadcast of the annual Labor Day parade in Louisburg via Station KOFO, Ottawa, as has been done the past several years. The familiar voice of Don Humphrey will be missing as he is hospitalized as the result of a car accident, however Burt Brewer, assisted by Bob and Viola Reynolds, will be on hand to do the broadcast. See Bill Windisch or Scott Taylor about entering a float, bicycle, or your favorite decorated pet in the parade.
~ ~ ~
Sheriff Jerry N. Miller cautions area residents that a “check artist” is operating in the county. “We have about a dozen cases of forgery.” Sheriff Miller stated.
~ ~ ~
In the Louisburg Herald the Devil’s Column editor Joe Towne writes taxpayers will be overjoyed to learn that while the Department of Health, Education and Welfare spends $2,100,000 annually to warn us about the perils of smoking, the Department of Agriculture doles out $1,800,000 a year in price support subsidies to tobacco farmers.
~ ~ ~
Home grown peaches are in abundance and the Red Apple Orchard south of Paola has some fine ones.
~ ~ ~
Bob Ingersoll shows the power of a 12-volt battery powered winch by pulling a 2,490-pound Jeep up in a tree. Patent on the winch is held by Elmer Ingersoll, Jr., and the Paola Winch is manufactured by the Ingersoll Machine Shop in Paola. The winch is rated at 2500 lbs-straight pull. The Ingersolls say it will pull more.
25 Years Ago (1994)
Dollar General will open a store in Osawatomie his fall, according to Ray Thomson, district manager of the firm. The store will be located in a new building to be erected at 641 Main St. The building will be owned by Richard Bowers, Osawatomie. The store will contain about 7,500 square feet at a cost estimated to be $100,000.
~ ~ ~
New medical clinic will open in La Cygne. Kenin Hicks, president and chief executive officer of the Overland Park Regional Medical Center, and Nate Harris, mayor of La Cygne cut the symbolic ribbon at the opening of the new clinic.
~ ~ ~
By a vote of 4 to 1, the Louisburg City Council has voted to spend $385,000 to extend a sewer line east so a proposed housing development by First Kansas Federal Savings Association can be served.
