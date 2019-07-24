100 Years Ago (1919)
William Youmans, a pioneer resident of Osawatomie, died at his home in Osawatomie July 17, 1919, following an illness of eight weeks. Mr. Youmans was born in Washington, N.N., November 25, 1838, where he lived until he came to Kansas to visit his brother Ed. He returned to New Jersey and was married to Amanda Lynn of Easton, Penn., January 8 1866, and they made their home in Washington, N.J., on a farm, where their five children were born, Davidson, Charles, Thomas, Austin and Mary Elizabeth, now Mrs. Jack Kelley. Austin died in childhood. In June 1877, they came to Kansas and located at Osawatomie, at the edge of town. Here another child, Syble, now Mrs. Frank Dunlap of Brawley, Calif., was born. After farming a number of years, Mr. Youmans platted the principal part of his farm into town lots and retired from farming about 15 years ago. The past twenty-five years he was very active in building houses, to help make Osawatomie a better place in which to live. He is survived by five children, Davidson and Charles Youmans, Muskogee, Okla., Thomas Youmans and Mrs. Jack Kelley of Osawatomie, and Mrs. Frank Dunlap of Brawley, Calif.
~ ~ ~
With such a large acreage of wheat, threshing machines are a scarce article in some localities close to Lane. Northwest and southeast of town are two tracts where there is no machine for ten miles square. Almost fabulous prices have been offered in both places to get a machine to pull in, but so far have been of no avail, and it will be impossible to get threshing done in time to sow much wheat again. Very little stacking is being done on account of the high price of labor, and the shocks are so thick on the ground it is impossible to disk between them, as was done by many last year.
~ ~ ~
Saturday a harvest hand worked a number of Paola merchants but did not succeed. The only reason he did not make his escape was that he took his time and was waiting for a train instead of going across the country. He came here a month ago and worked for several farmers, the last one being John H. Miller. Mr. Miller paid him off with a check on the Peoples national bank for $18.50. The fellow got some blank checks at the bank and wrote ten duplicates for $18.50. He cashed the good check at the bank and made good progress in cashing the forged checks when some of the merchants were getting inquisitive. Sheriff Lamm was called and he and his deputy found the forger at the Frisco restaurant eating his dinner. He received his sentence and Deputy Sheriff Shaffer took him to the Lansing pen to start him on a ten years’ sentence.
~ ~ ~
O. E. Collins, who for a number of years operated a feed and grist mill in Drexel has sold his interests and moved to Paola where he will be operating a truck transportation business.
~ ~ ~
The J. C. Killarney apple orchards and ranch, consisting of 940 acres adjoining Parker, was sold this week to W. B. Reed of Dolliver, Ia., for $100,000, which no doubt is one of the biggest land deals ever made in Linn County. Besides the land, which includes 320 acres of splendid apple orchards and all buildings, there goes with the place all the stock, consisting of 100 head of hogs and 800 head of sheep, and all the tools and implements, hay and 100 acres of corn. Mr. Reed has announced that he will move to Parker and make this his home. He will take possession January 1, 1920. He recently sold his Iowa farm for $70,000.
75 Years Ago (1944)
F. E. (Bill) Massey, 31, who has been doing his share towards helping supply farm products for the war cause by farming about 300 acres, this week announces a closing out sale at the farm ½ mile west and 2 miles south of Fontana. “I would probably be retained on the farm,” said Massey, “but I feel it is my duty to enlist and will try for the Marines. Most of my close friends are in service and I want to be one of them.” Mr. Massey married the former Juanita Powell and is the father of two young sons.
~ ~ ~
The last 15 days of June there was a record established by Fred Coon, state highway patrolman at Paola. He had 15 accidents and arrests, one a day. Some were just ordinary highway accidents, but there were four cases of drunken driving.
~ ~ ~
Children of Miami County were handed a real war job this week with the announcement by the county agent of this county’s part in the nationwide “pick milkweed pods and save a life” campaign. By picking seed pods from the green or prairie milkweed found along roads and in fields and pastures, boys and girls may help to save the lives of men and women now in the armed services. The floss from milkweed pods is used as filler in life jackets to replace kapok, which was imported from Java until the Japanese occupied that island. Twenty cents a bag will be paid for picking and drying the pods. Open-mesh bags will be supplied to pickers without charge. Each bag holds about one bushel of pods, and two bags of pods will yield enough floss to make one life jacket. Only the large pods which contain brown seeds should be picked. The smaller pods lower down on the stalk are left for a later picking. After the pods are picked they must be dried to insure top-quality floss that will have enough buoyancy to keep a man afloat in the open sea. Enough floss for at least a million life jackets is needed. Every possible pod should be harvested. Every youngster should set a goal the collection of enough floss to make one life jacket for a friend or relative in the service.
~ ~ ~
Bob G. Matney graduated July 8 from the naval air station at Kingsville, Texas and will fly a dive bomber. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. R. S. Matney, of Osawatomie.
~ ~ ~
Two Osawatomie boys have been awarded the Air Medal. They are Lieut. Cecil L. Prentice, son of Frank L. Prentice, and T/Sgt. Alan Judd, son of Mr. and Mrs. George C. Judd, who is engineer-gunner on a Liberator bomber based in Italy.
50 Years Ago (1969)
Vicky Smith, former ground hostess for Trans World Airlines at Kansas City Municipal airport, daughter of Captain David O. Smith, received her flight hostess wings during graduation ceremonies recently. She is now stationed in Chicago, flying TWA flights to both east and west coast cities. Her father now is a senior ground school instructor at the Jack Frye International Training Center in downtown Kansas City where all TWA flight personnel are trained. David O. Smith II an honor student at Kansas State University, also is a pilot. The family home is south of Louisburg.
~ ~ ~
Larry McGee is the new principal at Paola High School. He came here from Rossville where he was principal in the school system.
~ ~ ~
Announcement was made Monday that a new corporation, Tom Auten Ford, Inc., has purchased the Jack Rhea Ford Sales in Paola. President and general manager of the new corporation is Tom Auten. Other officers are: Susan Auten, secretary and treasurer; and Harley Keeton, vice-president. Auten is a native of St. Joseph, Mo. He attended Creighton University and played professional baseball as a pitcher in the old Brooklyn Dodger organization. He married the former Susan Harris, also of St. Joseph. They have five children, Dorothy, Martha, Steven, Joseph and Nancy. Auten has announced that Jack Rhea and Leo Gray will continue with the agency as salesmen.
~ ~ ~
Local federal offices, the courthouse and city offices were closed Monday in compliance with President Nixon’s declaration that the day be observed as a holiday because of the successful landing of Apollo 11 on the moon. Neil A. Armstrong and Edwin A. Aldrin set their lunar module spacecraft on the moon’s surface Sunday night.
~ ~ ~
The treasury department has announced that it no longer will issue bills in the denominations of $500, $1,000 and $10,000. The $100 bills will be the largest to remain in circulation.
25 Years Ago (1994)
Edith Chambers, Lane, has been recognized by the American Heart Association at its annual assembly for her 25 years as memorial chairman for Miami County. Chambers, who works at the First National Bank and Trust in Osawatomie, helps others to commemorate the memory of a loved one with a gift to the heart association.
~ ~ ~
The race cars were again in action at the Linn County Speedway Track south of Pleasanton Saturday. Area placers were Ray Staton, Pleasanton, who was third in the qualifying heat race of the Super Stocks and Robert Brown, Beagle, who finished 10th in the feature event of the Super Stocks.
~ ~ ~
The silver anniversary of the first man to walk on the moon is this week. Marilyn Mullins, now of Osawatomie, remembers the heady days when she and her husband John were working at NASA in Houston during that time. “We had to put in a lot of overtime to get that project done within the decade as President Kennedy promised” she said recently while sorting through mementos to exhibit at the Land Office on Sixth St. Mrs. Mullins started working for NASA in early 1963. “So there were more than 300,000 people working on the project and why more things didn’t go wrong, I’ll never know,” she said. She met her husband, John, there and came to Osawatomie when he retired as an engineer in the quality assurance and safety division. He had come from this area. They had a pair of three-year-old twins, Johnnie and Jeanna, to raise on the old homestead of the Mullins family.
