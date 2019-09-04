Miami County Time Capsule

145 Years Ago (1874)
Edward Barnum, who lives five miles from town, dropped dead in Mykrantz’s drug store Monday. He saw two bottles on the shelf and drank from the tincture of aconite by mistake instead of the skunk cabbage according to the testimony produced at the inquest.
125 Years Ago (1894)
Buckeye Bill, who has been several months at Muskogee, Indian Territory, is home to stay. His patrons will find him at the old stand, southwest corner of the Park, Paola.
~ ~ ~
If the summer girl will gather the blossoms of red clover, make a tea and drink it, it will knock the spots off her face. It is the best remedy known for freckles.
100 Years Ago (1919)
Too much juice caused the engine on the Brullman truck to backfire and break Winfred Powell’s right arm when he attempted to crank the engine at Paola last Friday. The bone just above the wrist was broken and Dr. VanPelt set the break and placed it in splints.
~ ~ ~
The Paola Mill and Elevator co. has completed its extensive improvements and commenced grinding wheat this week. They expect to keep the mill grinding day and night in the future.
~ ~ ~
The Farmers and Mechanics Bank of Osawatomie celebrated it thirtieth anniversary Sept. 2. The bank was organized Sept. 2, 1889, with a capital stock of $10,000. Robert Kincaid was the first president. Dr. A. H. Knapp was vice-president, Capt. Reuben Smith cashier, and Walter Barnes bookkeeper. The Farmers and Mechanics Bank is one of the substantial institutions of eastern Kansas and has had unbroken prosperity and growth since its founding because of its sound and capable business management and policy.
75 Years Ago (1944)
With temperature of 54 degrees at 7 o’clock Monday morning a new low in thermometer reading was established for Aug. 28.
~ ~ ~
Charlie Roberts, formerly of Paola, and John Hartley of Tulsa have moved their equipment from Tulsa to 909 S. Silver and will offer a complete body and fender service to the people of Miami County. They are equipped to handle even severely wrecked cars and do complete paint jobs.
50 Years Ago (1969)
Sale of the Peuser Chevrolet and Buick dealership in Paola was announced jointly by J. W. Peuser and John Shields Friday morning, Aug. 29. The firm will become Shields Chevrolet and Buick, Sept. 1, 1969 and Shields will be the sole owner. John Shields has been a salesman at Peuser Chevrolet and Buick for 12 years so he is no stranger to the car business. He intends to retain present personnel and add new ones. ”Morris Schroeder, Jr., will be the parts manager,” Shields added. The late William Peuser and Clint Young organized the present Peuser Chevrolet-Buick in 1937 when they purchased the Ted Crawford Chevrolet.
~ ~ ~
Residents of Paola and surrounding area may request a design hearing on a proposed interchange road at the intersection of Hospital Drive and Baptiste Drive to connect with the proposed relocation of US169 highway east of Paola. The interchange would extend .6 mile southeast from the intersection of the two streets.
25 Years Ago (1994)
The board of education in the Osawatomie School District walked over a prospective site for a new school building last Wednesday night. The land is located north of the Marais des Cygnes River along the north side of Kansas Highway 279. It is west of U.S. Highway 169 and east of Osawatomie State Hospital. All eight board members, most members of the district’s administrative team and two patrons did a walking tour of the land with owner, Bill Johns. At earlier meetings, there had be suggestions of jumping the river, building a new high school, moving middle school students into the present high school and East School students into the middle school and razing the old East School. The 65-year-old East School has reached a point where it must either be replaced or undergo extensive renovations to meet present-day codes and accessibility for the handicapped. Other suggestions were to build a new building to house grades two through five or kindergarten through grade five.
~ ~ ~
The first Sam M. Walton Excellence in Leadership Award was presented recently to Mike Hursey, manager of the Paola Walmart. Hursey was selected for the award during the company’s national convention in Dallas. It was the first time the company has ever given the award.
