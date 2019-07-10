100 Years Ago (1919)
About half of Louisburg people attended the Paola celebration July 4th, the remainder stayed at home, sat in the shade and ate ices. The rain that evening caught a number still in Paola and some plowed home through the mud while others remained until the next day.
~ ~ ~
A party of thirty young folks from the Burg spent the Fourth at Rocky Ford. A splendid time with lots and lots of eats is reported. In the evening several of the couples motored to Paola for the evening program.
~ ~ ~
Warning to auto drivers. Chapter 74 of the laws of 1917 of the state of Kansas provides that no driver of any automobile shall use electric or other head lights unless properly shaded or supplied with dispersive lenses or glass, or with a mechanism for turning down such illuminating lights in such a way as not to blind or dazzle other users of the highway.
~ ~ ~
While helping tear down the old blacksmith shop at the site of the new Eastern Kansas Agricultural building Wednesday morning, a bunch of brick fell on H. M. Justice, giving him a good jolt between the eyes, which made him see more stars in the day than most people see at night. It was a close call from a narrow escape from serious injury. He had to have a doctor patch it up for him.
~ ~ ~
Wednesday evening Joseph Keenan, driving on East Peoria Street, almost ran down Mayor Wright, who was compelled to head his car into the curb to escape. In his meanderings Keenan ran in to Joseph B. Cowell’s fine car, which was standing at the curb at the W. Humphrey home, damaging the car considerable and smashing Keenan’s car. It was said that John Barleycorn was riding with Mr. Keenan. He was arrested and taken to jail. It should be made a criminal offense for a man in the reported condition of Keenan to endanger life and property by driving a car.
~ ~ ~
The Empress theatre is now as cool as a cucumber is supposed to be. Mr. Everett has installed a large power fan at the rear of the theatre, driven by a 5-horse motor, which make a current of air as soothing and comforting as a cool south breeze on a sultry day, and keeps his theatre very comfortable on the hottest evenings for his patrons. Mr. Everett loses no opportunity to add to the attractiveness of his theatre, which accounts for his gratifying success.
~ ~ ~
There is talk of hanging a lot of fellows who have bright lights on their automobiles. Just hang one — that will be warning enough to others, and will save the time and trouble of holding so many funerals when everybody is busy and their minds on something else. There is a law against the use of blinding lights, yet is being violated every night. And there is another law that is frequently violated: that related to the running of automobiles at night without any lights at all. Scarcely a night passes when on or more cars can be seen without lights, front or rear. Evidently these law violators think they are doing something real smart, but if they should be compelled to pay stiff fines, they would conclude they were not so smart after all.
75 Years Ago (1944)
A new regulation by the city of Paola is that there shall be no double parking on the west side of the square, which is on Highway 169. However, cars are permitted to double park long enough to unload produce and load groceries, provided a driver is at the wheel. Heavy truck traffic on the highway caused the new rule.
~ ~ ~
Parking marks in the business section have worn out. The result is that drivers are unable to park cars properly. As soon as paint and labor can be obtained the city will remark the parking spaces.
~ ~ ~
James Salmon, of Drexel, who has been with the Webb Hatchery, has come to Paola and has opened a hatchery in the building on South Agate, formerly occupied by the Lowe Implement Co., a block east and half a block south of the east entrance to the court house.
~ ~ ~
Jenkins Grocery will move to the room recently vacated by The Miami Republican. Thomas O. and C. T. Greason, owners of the building, will make extensive improvements and have the building modernized.
50 Years Ago (1969)
Dr. Arthur Godfrey was installed as president of the Paola Lions club at the meeting Tuesday night at Roberta’s. Other officers installed are Dr. Kenneth Head, first vice-president; Roger Coltrin, second vice-president; Carl Buchman, third vice-president; Don Henry, treasurer; Carrol Glanville, secretary; Lynn Martin and Larry Goddard, tail twisters; and Daryl Stephens, lion tamer.
~ ~ ~
Twenty-five cars of a Missouri Kansas, Texas freight train derailed just east of Centerville recently. About 30 railroad workers and four bulldozers worked all night to clear the tracks. Two bridges were damaged by the derailed cars.
~ ~ ~
Parochial schools have served and continue to serve an important place in Miami County’s educational system. The first to be established was Trinity Lutheran elementary school at Block in the year 1868. Another Lutheran school was organized and established in August, 1922. This was First Lutheran elementary in Paola. These are the only Lutheran schools in the county. The other parochial schools are Catholic. Wea grade school was organized and established by the patrons of Holy Rosary Parish at Wea in 1866. It remained a public school until 1967, when it was decided that Wea Grade school would become Holy Rosary Catholic elementary school. St. Patrick’s Catholic elementary school (now Holy trinity) was established in Paola in 1902. St. Philip Neri Catholic elementary school in Osawatomie was established in 1922. It was decided to close this school in 1967. Ursuline Academy was established in Paola in 1895 by the Ursuline sisters. After 1957 Ursuline Academy became a four year high school.
25 Years Ago (1994)
There is no longer retail gasoline or diesel fuel service at the Miami County Co-op in Paola. Tank wagon service for both gasoline and diesel will continue to be available. The retail service at Osawatomie and Fontana will continue. The removal of the tanks in Paola makes way for completion of the sale of the Paola Co-op Car Care Center building to Double G Precision of Ottawa, a machine shop.
~ ~ ~
Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Co. of Louisburg has reached an agreement to sell the Rabbit Creek Recreational Area and Golf Course to Rabbit Creek Golf Co., which is owned by former Louisburg resident Jerry Simmons. Jim Breckenridge of Louisburg, an insurance agent and owner of Breck’s Menswear in Paola, was named president and general manager of the golf course. Breckenridge, an old friend of Simmons, said there are plans to pave the cart paths, renovate the club house and instigate a landscaping program.
~ ~ ~
Members of the Osawatomie Lions Club discussed plans for their first Lions Club Golf Tournament when they met Friday. Doug Herriott told members all proceeds will be used to benefit children with vision problems. William Plummer said the format for the tournament will be a three-person scramble. Larry Bailey, treasurer explained the purse will total 60 per cent of fees collected after green fees are paid. New officers installed were Bill Rayfield, president; Dean Brown, first vice-president; James Pritchard, second vice-president; Claron Cook, third vice-president; Estella Pritchard, secretary; and Larry Bailey, treasurer. Charles Freeman and Fred Wicke reported on the cookout at John Brown Jamboree.
~ ~ ~
Marje Tribby retired after 35 years with People’s Mutual Telephone Company of La Cygne. When she started Marje was relief operator who connected lines from one crank-type telephone to another. When she retired connections were made via cellular phones from one car to another as they move along the highway. What makes it more amazing is that it is done at People’s Mutual Telephone Co., which has served La Cygne for 80 years as an independent phone company. One of only 25 such companies in the state, it’s not a “Ma Bell” or even a “Baby Bell’ outfit. It is a “La Cygne Bell” if you will and its employees and board of directors are quite proud of their operation.
