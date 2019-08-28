Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1919)
Mr. and Mrs. John Marcum of Kansas City, telephone operators for the Louisburg Farmers’ Telephone Company came Wednesday morning and will take charge Monday. Mr. and Mrs. Marcum are at the board this week, part time, but not until the first week of September will they take complete charge at the board. Don’t forget that you are expected to call by number when you get your telephone directory.
~ ~ ~
Louisburg schools open next Tuesday, Sept. 2, with a full core of instructors. John Finn, of Paola and for five years in charge of the Stilwell school is superintendent. Prof. Heims, who taught at Cleveland several years is principal. Misses Mayme McCarter and Frankie Moore and Mrs. Tuggle have the grades. Louisburg high school has been placed on the accredited list of high schools and the next published list will contain the local school.
~ ~ ~
Miss Anna Powers, business manager of the Western Spirit, a weekly newspaper published in Paola, motored last Friday afternoon to the Harrisonville Democrat newspaper office. Her charming manners clearly demonstrated why she is at the head of the best weekly newspaper published in the state of Kansas. The Western Spirit has been owned and operated for many years by “Barney” Sheridan, a thoroughbred Democrat, through “sunshine and rain.”
~ ~ ~
Early corn is commencing to finish. The first samples were brought to the Republican office Tuesday, raised by E. M. Johnson, near the south wagon bridge. Another lot was brought in by his neighbor, Frank Miller, grown on top land. It seems a little early for corn cutting, but they are both shocking their corn.
~ ~ ~
The U. S. government had ordered more army trucks than it had use for and is parceling them to the States for federal road work, and the states are portioning them to the various counties. Kansas got 500 of them, of which Miami County is listed to receive six. The county will use them in general road work.
~ ~ ~
Sunday night County Attorney Shawver, Deputy Sheriff Shafer, City Marshal Brown and Constable Jenkins went out for a clean up on automobile violators. They ordered twenty-one to appear in court Monday. For driving with expired tags violators were fined $25 and costs of $8.25. Two were up for exceeding the speed limit and were fined separately from the bright light and no light drivers, who were each assessed fines of $10 and costs of $5.
75 Years Ago (1944)
While farmers may slaughter any number of livestock owned by them without restriction or without making any slaughter report, OPA regulations require that reports be made in connection with the collection of ration points for meat. Farmers who make sales or transfers of meat having a point value other than zero should consult their local War rationing Board regarding the report which OPA requires them to make.
~ ~ ~
Braemoor, Paola’s coat factory, has grown in production and in employment to such an extent that other towns are after similar establishments. At Garnett a branch of a sports apparel factory has started operation.
~ ~ ~
Garrett Winkler was reelected chairman of the Democratic County Central committee at a meeting Monday night. Other officers are: Lillian May White, vice-chairman; Fred Russell, secretary; Helen Kohlenberg, treasurer; H. L. Brown, Karl Brueck, Scott Lentz, executive committee.
~ ~ ~
Instructions from the state selective service board are that after September 1 local draft boards shall induct men up to 38 years old. This notice comes as a surprise as it was estimated that those who attain the age of 18 years would just about take care of new calls.
~ ~ ~
You can remember how a few years ago there was dismay because Paola had 50 vacant houses. That’s hard for house hunters of the present day to believe. At this time there isn’t a vacant house in town.
50 Years Ago (1969)
Roy Sullivan and Clarke Hahn displayed peaches picked at the Red apple Orchard, south of Paola. The orchard, owned by Jack Rhea and Leo Gray, has produced an abundant crop of peaches of high quality this season.
~ ~ ~
The Army Reserve unit headquartered at Osawato-mie returned Saturday after spending two weeks on annual active duty at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. While on duty the members of the unit conducted a wheeled vehicle mechanics course. In the wheel vehicle mechanics course the unit conducted 483 hours of technical instruction. Members of the unit cited as outstanding instructors were: 1SG William C. Lawrence and SSG Billy L. Koelsch of Paola, SSG Thomas J. Crozier of Osawatomie, SSG David D. Rayl of Rantoul, SP4 William D. Stout of Overland Park, and SP4 Kelly L. Twogood of Lawrence.
~ ~ ~
Two barns were struck by lightning during a severe storm early Thursday morning. A small wooden structure, 1 mile south of Deadman’s Curve on the Lewis Wallace farm, was struck between midnight and 1 a.m. the barn contained baled straw. About the same time, 1 mile farther south, a large 40x40-foot hay barn on the Albert Wolf property was struck also. The barn contained approximately 2,000 bales of hay belonging to a neighbor, Harold Peuser, who was using it for storage. Both barns were completely destroyed.
~ ~ ~
Ken Northern won the 18-hole handicap golf tournament held at the Paola Country Club Sunday. With a total handicap of 20, his net score was 65. There were 37 golfers entered in the event.
25 Years Ago (1994)
Two bids for radio equipment for the 911 service were accepted Monday morning by the Miami County commissioners. Mo. Comm Electronics of Columbia, Mo., bid $6,296.31 and Western Communication of Butler, Mo. Bid $6,493.05 for the equipment.
~ ~ ~
After more than 25 years with Osawatomie USD 367, Shirley Hunt is retiring. Hunt is accounting clerk and secretary to Business Manager Jay Hastert, a position she has held for five years. She has worked for five district superintendents during her tenure with the district. Hunt plans to spend a lot of time traveling with her husband, Hollis.
~ ~ ~
Jim Reitinger moved his Paola business, Muffler Mart to a building he had built at 401 S. Silver St. The new building has four work bays and an office area. Muffler Mart had been located at 10 E. Wea St. in an old service station building.
~ ~ ~
Miami County 4-H’ers competed in the Kansas All Breeds Junior Dairy Show in Salina. The team won best county herd, a first for Miami County in the 29 years of the show. Team members are Katie Pretz, Brandon Hendrickson, Ben Pretz, Ian Stringham, Kristen Hendrickson, Eric Pretz, Kristie Oldham, and Matt Pretz.
